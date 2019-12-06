Radisys Launches In-Call Speech Analytics Integrating Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree Voice Control into Engage Media Server

December 6, 2019
Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced that it has integrated Sensory Inc.’s market-leading TrulyHandsfree™ Voice Control speech recognition software into Radisys’ Engage Media Server. This integration enables service providers to deploy a wider range of e-commerce, customer service, and unified communications (UC) applications with speech interfaces that are very accurate, highly scalable, and more economical. Radisys’ Engage Media Server is a cloud-native media server platform for high-quality voice and video communications, content processing, and media quality optimization. It has been deployed in over 150 operators’ networks globally, serving over 1.5 billion subscribers. It is also used by a large ecosystem of independent software vendors that serve operators and enterprises.
The integrated solution for voice commands and “wake word” detection lowers costs by up to 90 percent, simplifies deployment, and enables the creation of new applications for in-call speech processing. It works seamlessly with Radisys’ support for conversational speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speaker verification, providing a suite of speech processing tools that allow developers to build rich new services with the right capability for the job, including a combination of wake word, command set, conversational speech-to-text, and speech transcription features within any application.
“Historically, in-call speech processing has taken a one-size-fits-all approach: conversational interfaces that convert natural language into text,” said Al Balasco, vice president, Communications Solutions, Radisys. “These are expensive in terms of hardware and software costs, and overkill for many applications where there is a small set of commands like “record call,” “mute line,” or “start video,” or where more sophisticated conversational speech-to-text can be initiated by a wake word before the conversational engine begins processing. Not only does this approach save money, it makes a whole range of valuable new services viable.”
“In-call speech recognition has traditionally been expensive, resource intensive and highly complex overall to implement. Additionally, there are numerous challenges to ensuring peak speech recognition performance and accuracy, notably varying network conditions and call quality. Our technology combined with Radisys’ powerful Engage Media Server changes the playing field because it offers simple, extremely accurate phrase-spotted command and control functionality that delivers an efficient voice assistant UX, all on a single platform,” said Bernie Brafman, vice president of Business Development, Sensory. “We’re very pleased to be teaming with Radisys on this valuable solution for service providers and application developers.”
Radisys’ Engage Media Server integrated with TrulyHandsfree™ Voice Control technology is available today. Contact [email protected] for more information.
Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications’ and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.
