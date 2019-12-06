Radisys Launches In-Call Speech Analytics Integrating Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree Voice Control into Engage Media Server

by businesswireindia.com

Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced that it has integrated Sensory Inc.’s market-leading TrulyHandsfree™ Voice Control speech recognition software into Radisys’ Engage Media Server. This integration enables service providers to deploy a wider range of e-commerce, customer service, and unified communications (UC) applications with speech interfaces that are very accurate, highly scalable, and more economical. Radisys’ Engage Media Server is a cloud-native media server platform for high-quality voice and video communications, content processing, and media quality optimization. It has been deployed in over 150 operators’ networks globally, serving over 1.5 billion subscribers. It is also used by a large ecosystem of independent software vendors that serve operators and enterprises.

The integrated solution for voice commands and “wake word” detection lowers costs by up to 90 percent, simplifies deployment, and enables the creation of new applications for in-call speech processing. It works seamlessly with Radisys’ support for conversational speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speaker verification, providing a suite of speech processing tools that allow developers to build rich new services with the right capability for the job, including a combination of wake word, command set, conversational speech-to-text, and speech transcription features within any application.

News Highlights

Speech is now the preferred way of working with devices and applications due to the popularity of smart speakers, speech interfaces on mobile phones, and artificial intelligence (AI) driving improved recognition accuracy. According to ComScore, 50 percent of all searches will be voice searches by 2020.

Radisys’ solution reduces deployment complexity and operational costs since it is integrated with media servers already deployed in service providers’ networks, meaning there is no need for a separate, dedicated network element for speech processing.

The solution can be deployed in public or private clouds, or even on an enterprise premise, enabling customers to use the most cost-effective network infrastructure in consideration of performance (response time and scalability), privacy, and control.

The integration of Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree™ Voice Control offers multiple-phrase technology that recognizes, analyzes, and responds to dozens of keywords, even consistently recognizing phrases when they are embedded in sentences or surrounded by noise. Traditional approaches to keyword spotting have failed in high noise situations, resulting in false positives, which is when a device or application mistakes a different word for its wake word and activates. This new offering can achieve more than 95 percent accuracy without false fires even in high noise situations.

Adding speech interface capabilities to existing applications for increasingly mobile users enhances accessibility, the user experience, and safety for hands free on-the-go use. The Radisys solution makes it cost effective to add this capability to existing services at scale.

“Historically, in-call speech processing has taken a one-size-fits-all approach: conversational interfaces that convert natural language into text,” said Al Balasco, vice president, Communications Solutions, Radisys. “These are expensive in terms of hardware and software costs, and overkill for many applications where there is a small set of commands like “record call,” “mute line,” or “start video,” or where more sophisticated conversational speech-to-text can be initiated by a wake word before the conversational engine begins processing. Not only does this approach save money, it makes a whole range of valuable new services viable.”

“In-call speech recognition has traditionally been expensive, resource intensive and highly complex overall to implement. Additionally, there are numerous challenges to ensuring peak speech recognition performance and accuracy, notably varying network conditions and call quality. Our technology combined with Radisys’ powerful Engage Media Server changes the playing field because it offers simple, extremely accurate phrase-spotted command and control functionality that delivers an efficient voice assistant UX, all on a single platform,” said Bernie Brafman, vice president of Business Development, Sensory. “We’re very pleased to be teaming with Radisys on this valuable solution for service providers and application developers.”

Availability

Radisys’ Engage Media Server integrated with TrulyHandsfree™ Voice Control technology is available today. Contact [email protected] for more information.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications’ and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005214/en/

Source: Businesswire