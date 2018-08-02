Radware Wins Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year’ Award at the 2018 India ICT Awards

Business Wire India Radware®
was named ‘Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year
’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards
held in New Delhi. Currently, in its 16th
year, the awards banquet witnessed participation of leading personalities and companies from the ICT sector, and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year 39 awards
were presented across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services and Mobile and Wireless.
Congratulating Radware on the award, Benoy CS
, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan
said, “Today, the scale, magnitude and form of cyber-attacks have changed. Enterprises have realized the need to shield the web applications from targeted Layer 7 attacks. A traditional perimeter security arrangement would not suffice the need to stop attacks like SQL injection, cross-site scripting and malicious file executions. For many Indian enterprises, Radware is a trusted partner and is an agent that identifies and stops Web-based attacks, Radware Web Application Firewall (WAF) uses patent-protected technology to create and maintain security policies in real time and offers the widest security coverage with lowest false positives and minimal operational effort.”
“The Frost & Sullivan award is an important milestone that acknowledges Radware WAF for its unique ability to accurately detect and protect against the most sophisticated Layer 7 attacks which target Web application weaknesses and zero-day vulnerabilities,” said Terence Ying
, Vice President of APAC sales for Radware. “Radware WAF helps organizations secure their digital transformation by preventing bot attacks, securing their APIs, maintaining application availability and providing security to CI/CD application delivery methods.”
Being a leader in the WAF space, Radware’s Web application firewall enables fast and secure delivery of mission-critical Web applications for corporate networks and in the cloud. The WAF solution relies on machine learning and behavioral analysis technologies to maintain high security level of applications while reducing the human intervention required to manage a WAF solution. For example, Radware’s WAF Solution features an auto-policy technology that adapts to policies automatically per application changes. The auto policy feature allows maximum security coverage and requires minimal security management operations than other WAF solutions. When it comes to the use of next-gen technologies, Radware ensures continuous security delivery by machine learning and integrates well with SIEM, DevSecOps and CDN. The company has been working closely with leading companies in BFSI, government and datacenter verticals in India to protect them from Web-based attacks.
Source: Businesswire