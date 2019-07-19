  • Download mobile app
19 Jul 2019, Edition - 1466, Friday
Raid to Seize Illegal ISI Helmets at Ghaziabad Factory

by businesswireindia.com

July 19, 2019

Business Wire India
Acting on the Complaint of NGO Utprarit Consumer Foundation, the team of Scientists and Staff raided one factory in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad. This Factory was making ISI marked helmets without having a valid License to do so. The manufacturing unit with the name of Agro Products was manufacturing helmets by the brand name Agro in Mohan Nagar and was not having a valid license to do so. It is informed that the validity of their license had expired last year but they were still marking the products as ISI. This is illegal as per the provisions of the BIS Act. 
 
During the Raid, 7 members of Bureau of Indian Standards from Ghaziabad, police and members of NGO Utprarit Consumer Foundation were present as witnesses. Around 500 helmets with ISI mark, shells, cloth stickers, packing boxes, etc. were seized from the site whose custody after sealing was given to the owner Mr Raj Kumar. This will be the responsibility of the owner to keep the seal intact till the orders of the honorable court. 
 
Here it may not be out of place to mention that due to Poor quality of Helmets many lives are being lost in India on Roads due to accidents. Poor quality helmets do not provide protection to riders and due to the same, the Government is taking a very serious view of the matter and is planning to put the helmets in the compulsory list for ISI. Once put in the compulsory list for obtaining ISI certification, no manufacturer will be able to sell NON ISI certified helmets and many precious lives could be saved.
 
Mr. Sandeep Sood from NGO Utprarit consumer foundation also stated that there are a lot of such manufacturers who are misusing the ISI certification like this and their NGO is always ready to fight for the protection of consumers from such kind of unlawful and illegal Acts. He also stated that they have already given similar complaints BIS officials in Delhi and Faridabad and shortly the expect similar actions from Faridabad and Delhi officials.
 
Website: https://utprarit.org/
Source: Businesswire

