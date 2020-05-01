Rajesh Singh, Chairman of Kunwar’s Global School Announces 25 percent Rebate in Tuition Fees

by businesswireindia.com

A true visionary and philanthropist who has constantly worked towards the growth of the community, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chairman of Kunwar’s Global School and Managing Director of the Dayal Group of Companies, has made an announcement that his school will charge only the tuition fees and that too with a reduction of 25% for the upcoming session in order to provide relief to the struggling parents in testing times. He has also confirmed that the transportation service will be provided free of charge.Mr. Singh’s noble gesture has reportedly drawn criticism from the unaided private schools association of Uttar Pradesh as the idea of reducing the tuition fees hasn’t gone well with most of its members. The other school owners who want to continue charging as regular are reported to have Mr. Singh pressurized by the association to withdraw his decision. Amidst the ongoing tussle, it is being told that Mr. Singh hasn’t withdrawn his decision but has withdrawn his name from the membership of the association. Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Government has restricted all schools of the state from increasing the tuition fees for the academic year 20-21.“The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the world into a recession. For developing countries like ours, even the survival is going to get difficult for the common man”, quoted Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh. He further said, “As responsible citizens, it is our duty to come forward and do whatever we can to save humanity. Reducing 25% tuition fee is only one small step towards my contributions and i hope it will provide some relief to the parents that are struggling with pay-cuts and layoffs.”At this educational institution, Mr. Singh ensured that students were not merely a roll number but treated as unique individuals with their own exclusive skill-sets. Breaking the traditional barrier of judging a child through a report card, he promoted his vision of “intelligence beyond boundaries”.The school has been named after Mr. Singh’s late son Kunwar Yasharth. Drawing energy from the memory of Kunwar, Mr. Singh has been making notable contributions through various social activities. For all his noble work, Rajesh Kumar Singh has been honored with the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Samman at the House of Commons, London conferred by NRI Association of India. He has been awarded the UP Ratan twice, in 2018 and 2019, for his tremendous contribution to the society and been facilitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his outstanding contribution in the field of education and has been recognized and awarded by Sri Ram Naik Ji, Governor of Uttar Pradesh for the overall contribution in the field of education and social responsibility. Internationally, he has received the World Icon award from the Prime Minister of Thailand.Source: Businesswire