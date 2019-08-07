Ramagya Group Announces 2019 Edition of Noida Sports League

After successfully putting a spell over a boisterous cheering crowd of the audience last year, the most inspiring sporting extravaganza ‘Noida Sports League’ organised by Ramagya Sports Academy is all set to kick start once again. Back with a bang the Noida Sports League in its 2019 edition will offer the audience the opportunity to witness most exciting gaming action which will include more than 12 indoor and outdoor sports participated by individuals-kids, adults, teams as well as the families.

Noida Sports League 2019

Such an amazing sporting fiesta, Noida Sports League has already achieved the distinction of being a global award winning event by securing “Asia Book of Records” for being “Largest Family Sports League” in Asia. An esteemed recognition it means a lot to Noida Sports League as Asia Book of Records is affiliated to World Record University and follows International Protocol of Records (IPRs). Noida Sports League is produced and presented by Ramagya Group, renowned for delivering quality education, besides offering the most promising opportunity to the people of NCR to be a part of the global pedagogical standards attained at its schools/institutes/academies.

Announcing the upcoming National Sports League 2019, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, “In line with our ceaseless commitment to imbibe spirit of good health, fitness and sports in our students, we are proud to announce National Sports League this year as well. At Ramagya, we envision education beyond the realms of academic excellence and emphasise similarly on physical, emotional, social, psychological, spiritual and creative excellence, skills and expertise.”

Besides a large number of distinguished guests and dignitaries, the 2018 season of Ramagya Group’s National Sports League was graced by leading personalities like Madan Lal, Alka Tomar, Hector Dutt, Dr. Sushil Rajput, Abhay Pratap Singh and Somjeet Singh, among others. Noida Sports League 2018 continued continuously for 27 hours and had various sports in which total 3062 sports enthusiasts aged between 4 to 80 years participated. The event was sponsored by some of the top brands in the country like Red Bull, Burger King, Firefox, Yakult, Glued Reloaded, Red FM, Domino’s Pizza, etc.

Pioneer in the field of Sports, “Ramagya Sports Academy” is ranked amongst top 10 Sports Academies in India. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and international facilities in the most congenial atmosphere, the academy envisages to meet the increasing demands of the changing sports scenario and to earn a high reputation and utmost popularity for being one of the leading sports academies in India.

About Ramagya Sports Academy

Ramagya Sports Academy was established in 2009 and within a short span of its existence it has already established itself as the Best sports academy in Noida and is ranked amongst top 10 Sports Academies in India. In the contemporary times when the lifestyle of the people has become sedentary, we at Ramagya Sports Academy have something for everyone. We at Ramagya envisage developing Sporty Culture among the people of the nation. For us, holistic health for all is equally essential as healthy citizens contribute not only in the development of GDP but also strive to bring name, laurels and glory for the nation.

Ramagya Sports Academy is pioneer in the field of Sports when it comes to providing the best Sports activities with international collaborations, globally approved infrastructure, customized sports curriculum, Sports Physio programmes (from physios who are associated with the Indian team for various sports) for rehabilitation from Sports injuries, dietary plans, and mentorship from renowned & legendary coaches.