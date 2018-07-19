Razorpay Introduces Upgraded Version of Payment Links for All Businesses

by businesswireindia.com

Since the launch of Payment Links in September last year, over 20000 businesses are transacting using payment links, Razorpay plans to double it in the next six months.

Payment links can also be used as reminders to accept scheduled or recurring payments. Soon with AI becoming the driver of next stage growth for businesses, payment links will become the defacto way of receiving payments, where a chatbot could generate a payment link on its own and share with the end customer.