Razorpay Recognised as India’s Best Companies (Mid-Size) to Work for

ensuring they get ample opportunities to grow and lead impactful careers.

This ranking is indicative that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights.”

India’s First Converged Payments Solution Company has been recognized among ‘by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute. Great Place to Work recognition is one of the most prestigious workplace achievements for an organization across the globe and Razorpay has been ranked 25as India’s Best Companies (Mid-Size) to work for. The recognition is bestowed after a careful assessment of various parameters including level of trust that the employees feel towards the management, respect and fairness at workplace, the sense of pride they feel for being associated with the Company and the overall workplace camaraderie.Speaking on building a high-trust, high-performance culture at Razorpay,, “Being recognized as one of India’s Great Mid-Size companies to work for is truly humbling and encouraging at the same time. It is a strong testimony of the trust and confidence that our employees invest in us. Over the last three years, we have put in efforts towards cultivating a culture of ownership and belongingness amongst employees,While Razorpay breeds a transparent work culture, encouraging employees to develop the hunger to learn and do more, the company is also known for its employee friendly work culture and a low attrition rate. Razorpay has achieved many significant milestones early on in their journey, witnessing growth both in terms of market share and mindspace with customers and industry peers alike.GPTW is globally recognised for its rigorous and objective methodology for identifying and defining great workplaces across business and government organisations. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 58 countries, choose Great Place to Work®, for assessment, benchmarking, and recognition. Great Place to Work® Institute’s methodology is globally considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces – 2018 have been identified from the companies having employee strength between 100 to 500 employees.Source: Businesswire