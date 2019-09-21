RELX Technology Continues to Take the Lead, Accounting for 60% of China’s E-cigarette Market Share

by businesswireindia.com

RELX Technology has recently put to use its new facilities the world’s largest exclusive E-cigarette production facility. Covering an area of over 20,000 square meters, the facility has more than 4,000 workers.

Leading R&D that focuses on problems faced by adult smokers wishing to quit cigarettes

RELX Technology also operates the first CNAS-certified lab owned by an independent e-cigarette brand, it is also established the industry’s most stringent corporate standards for e-cigarette products to ensure consumer safety. Since its establishment, more than RMB 20 million has been invested. The company holds more than 20 international patents on its groundbreaking innovations in e-cigarette technology, all geared towards improving safety, quality, and user experience that helps smokers quit cigarettes more efficiently.

Since its official start in April 2018, RELX Tech’s industrial output has increased 160-fold in 17 months. According to Euromonitor, RELX occupied 44% of the domestic Chinese E-cigarette market share in 2019 H1, far exceeding the total of competitors ranking 2nd to 10th. According to RELX Technology’s latest internal estimates, RELX occupied more than 60% of the domestic market share in August 2019.

Origins: Female entrepreneurship and concern for family and friends

Founded by ex-Uber China Head Kate Wang in January 2018, RELX Technology’s products have experienced tremendous success with adult smokers globally, catapulting it to the position of the leading closed-system e-cigarette brand in Asia. Motivated by her father’s lifelong struggle to quit cigarettes and the lack of suitable new generation products in the market, Wang took it upon herself to start a company that prioritizes innovation, safety, and product quality.

An independent e-cigarette brand that works ethically

With a mission to empower adult smokers through advanced technology and user-friendly design without sacrificing ethics, RELX Technology is a proponent of responsible industrial design, as seen in its devices’ haptic feedback feature called SmartPace, which vibrates to let users know when they should stop vaping and put down their devices.

From its inception, RELX Technology has conceptualized and put into effect its ‘Guardian Program’ – a company-wide initiative that stretches from product development to sales, preventing and discouraging the use of e-cigarettes by minors through concerted efforts with retailers to step up on-site identification and facial-recognition vending machines in China.

