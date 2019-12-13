Renaissance University’s Annual Fest “Indradhanush 2019” Concluded Successfully

It was a moment of pride, elation and contentment when the winners of the annual fest “Indradhanush 2019”, of the prestigious Renaissance University walked away with trophies and certificates and happiness worth millions on their faces.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda and Chancellor of Renaissance University Swapnil Kothari with the trophy

Renaissance University which was formed by bringing together and integrating ten well known Schools namely School of Management, School of Commerce, School of Law, School of Science, School of Journalism, School of Fashion, School of Arts, School of Social Science, School of Agriculture & School of Library Science, today stays synonymous to the word right education with direction.

Aparshakti Khurana and Mr. Swapnil Kothari inaugurating the Renaissance University's Annual Fest

Renaissance University has a deep philosophy behind it, a legacy to share; where they changed many things. They brought Renaissance to Education and marched strongly for 14 years, to be at this point, where there is no need to define, the way they worked. “Our Way”, was their pedagogy. Credulously it is believed to be dealing with students, but there was a difference. Conducting lectures and seminars, it was not just about completing a syllabus but making the students realise their ethical responsibilities is an integral part as these students form the society and the future of our country. Examinations are conducted but the criteria to judge the student’s potential too is unique.

Renaissance University believes in practical knowledge too and hence it is imperative for students to be participating in various activities. The concept is of mentoring, rather than teaching and with the kind of response received and the turnaround in students’ mind-set, this pedagogy has been of a lot of help. This has also earned faith of the parents, affection and interests of the students. The student community that was prepared in this course of action finally won the faith of the world, employers and the society as a whole. Till date numerous writers, scientists, managers and yes above all, Renaissance produced Humans have been introduced to the society.

For the brand it has been a practice to invite learned individuals from different walks of life in the University for Guests Lectures/interactive sessions and impart numerous valuable knowledge and insights pertaining to the interests of the students. Mr. Harish Bijoor – CEO & Brand Expert at Harish Bijoor Consultants Inc.; Mr. Devdutt Pattanaik – Mythologist, writer, columnist & illustrator; Mr. Sandeep Singh – ex-captain of the Indian national hockey team; Mr. Alyque Padamsee – Indian theatre personality & Ad film maker; Mr. Anand Kumar – Founder, Super 30; Mr. Narendra Sen – Founder & Managing Director, RackBank Data Centers; Mr. Pankaj Advani – English billiards and former snooker player; Mr. Ankit Fadia – Indian author, speaker, television host, and self-proclaimed "ethical hacker" of computer systems; Ms. Evelin Linder – Co-founder, World Dignity University Initiative; are a few to names to have interacted with students.

Also, celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity such as Boman Irani, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, John Abraham and Kriti Sanon, have guided and mentored our students in brief and extended interactive sessions.

The Chancellor of the Renaissance University whose foresight is leading the institute and it's students towards success Mr. Swapnil Kothari said, "Indradhanush Fest 2019 is a platform for our students to show their talent to the world. Display of talent increases the expressive nature of the students and an opportunity to showcase their talents in various forms of sports and performing arts. Having achievers like Kriti and Aparshakti and listening to their journey, infuses self confidence in students and motivates them to take that extra step always to reach their goals and accomplish their dreams in life.”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana who inaugurated the Fest seemed elated and said, “Being at Indradhanush 2019 was such a proud moment for me, it always feel special being amidst students but at the same time it is a responsibility too, as kids tend to get influenced by us in so many ways. All in all, it was an amazing experience and I look forward to many more.”

Actor Kriti Kharbanda concluded the 3 day Fest by giving away trophies to the winners, she said, “I was incharge of the Lit Fests at school and college and being here today, I feel the same energy and excitement giving away these awards to the students who are so talented.”

Be it the students, the faculty, the management or the Celebrity guests, all had a wonderful time from the three day Fest and numerous days of hard work came to an end, only with extra joyous and motivated minds to excel better and looking forward to many more editions of Indradhanush.