RESET – Holistic Living Concepts, a One-of-a-Kind Destination, Fuels Growth by Announcing Its Expansion Plans

RESET – Holistic Living Concepts, a sole-of-its-kind fitness oasis

The expansion plan includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities

RESET- Holistic Living Concepts, is the brainchild of. Located in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the unique facility is recognized for its unparalleled success in offering quality fitness training, thus enabling members in achieving their individual potentials and health goals. The Mumbai and Bengaluru centres were launched in order to facilitate and safeguard the health and wellness aspects of fitness enthusiasts who are keen on taking charge of their well-being. Following an amazing response in the cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru, the centre is now keen on further accelerating its growth by penetrating in not just the National but also the global markets through its rapid expansion plans.RESET intends to expand in major metro cities through a Holistic Living Concepts Club concept which will spread across an. The expansion in smaller cities & towns will be executed through a gym/studio model which will be focused primarily on dense pockets in these markets. Along with inaugurating their own holistic living concept clubs, the brand will also be partnering with like-minded businessmen /institutions that wish to spread holistic fitness across the country. Furthermore, the brand is also keen on getting onboard global industry experts liketo take care of the physio and osteopathy needs of fitness enthusiasts. RESET Bengaluru has been executed in association with local partners who believe in holistic fitness and practise the same. For the existing scale of business, the Co-founders will be investing their own savings. The brand is looking at raising INR 35 to 40 crores for this purpose.The main ideology behind the expansion plans of RESET is to spread the concept of holistic wellness across the country.Considering the fact that every individual is unique with specific fitness and wellness goal, for the first time ever RESET is offering tailor-made Holistic Living Concepts for each of their patrons. These services will specifically cater to their fitness, nutrition and recovery, needs coupled with a team of certified fitness professionals and skilled nutritionists, under the astute supervision of the Co-founder and renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho, and Physiotherapy and Osteopathy expert Dr. Nick Bauer, a certified Sports Physiotherapist and Osteopathist, appointed by the German Soccer Team.The USP & services in major metro cities will be standard, however the services offered in smaller towns will be more location-specific and need-based at the onset but will be scaled up and offered online as the business proliferates. Some of the exclusive fitness amenities which will be on offer include, a state-of-the-art gym, world-class, up-to-date and hi-tech Life Fitness and Hammer Strength equipment, a plush green Sky-deck for functional training, CrossFit & Yoga, with a scenic view, a the first-of-its-kind in India, recovery ice-bath with temperatures as low as 4 degrees Celsius and a soothing steam room.The fitness industry in India still has a very low penetration rate as far as fitness is concerned & the market is rapidly growing at 30 to 40% YOY. The Indian Fitness industry currently is worth INR.4,500 crore and is mounting at 16 to 18 percent yearly and an enormous growth is further anticipated in the coming years. RESET- Holistic Living Concepts' upcoming units will be all set to mark their momentous evolution in the zone of fitness.According to, "Indians have started to realise the value of good health & aesthetics more now than before. Rather than spending on unproductive things the new generation is keen on investing in themselves. In current times with a lot of emphasis placed on physical health, diet and nutrition, having a fitness set-up that follows a more integrated approach under one roof, will facilitate in tackling health issues in a holistic manner. With this strategic expansion,aims at helping individuals reach their wellness goals holistically."