ResMed Introduces AirFit F30i, Its First Tube-up Full Face CPAP Mask

by businesswireindia.com

ResMed now has the most complete full face mask portfolio, the “right mask for every user”

3 out of 4 CPAP users prefer AirFit F30i to other tube-up full face mask



ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) today introduced AirFit F30i, its first tube-up full face CPAP mask, rounding out the most complete full face mask portfolio on the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005042/en/

AirFit F30i tube-up full face mask, front view (Photo: Business Wire)

Full face CPAP users can now choose between a tube-up or tube-down connection, compact under-the-nose or traditional over-the-nose cushion styles, and even memory foam versus silicone cushion.

AirFit F30i’s tube-up design makes it easier to sleep in any position. The cushion rests under the nose to help prevent next-day red marks, soreness, and irritation on the nasal bridge. Plus, a quick-release elbow allows users to quickly disconnect and reattach the mask from its tubing at night without taking the mask off.

Three out of four CPAP users prefer AirFit F30i to its competitor’s tube-up full face mask for overall performance in a direct comparison study. Those same users preferred AirFit F30i’s seal nearly 2 to 1 and comfort nearly 3 to 1. ResMed credits AirFit F30i’s strong favor to years of research and development into the preferences of patients and HME providers.

“ResMed has the right mask for every CPAP user,” said Jim Hollingshead, president of ResMed’s Sleep business. “AirFit F30i provides a reliable seal and a comfortable under-the-nose fit for active sleepers who need a full face mask but want the flexibility of a tube-up design. AirFit F30i rounds out our world-leading portfolio of full face masks designed to meet patients’ and HME providers’ every need.”

AirFit F30i also completes ResMed’s “Freedom” category of tube-up masks, offering an option for every CPAP user. The nasal tube-up AirFit N30i came out in January 2019 and the nasal pillows tube-up AirFit P30i arrived in April.

AirFit F30i is now available in the United States, Canada, and most of Europe, with other countries to follow.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005042/en/

Source: Businesswire