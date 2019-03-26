ResMed Launches Next-generation ReSupply Solution

by businesswireindia.com

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) today launched its automated ResMed ReSupply solution for all U.S. home medical equipment (HME) providers to increase sleep apnea patients’ long-term therapy adherence and improve patient satisfaction.

Patients enrolled in an automated resupply program are 50 percent less likely to stop PAP (positive airway pressure) therapy within the first year, according to a 2018 study. ResMed’s program goes one step further, automating enrollment as patients meet compliance requirements and letting patients choose their preferred contact method – text, email or live call. Patients can also order supplies through a web- or mobile-based patient portal.

HMEs are able to manage all their patients’ resupply needs from a single comprehensive dashboard so they can quickly identify, prioritize and assign tasks.

“The new resupply platform is simple and easy to use – everything you need is at your fingertips,” said Kera Tennyson, a PAP location manager at Advanced Medical Solutions, in Ann Arbor, Mich. “PAP is a lifelong commitment, so it’s important that we help support our patients’ therapy for the long term. ResMed ReSupply helps us do just that.”

“Automating the resupply process is critical to maximize patients’ success on therapy, as well as HMEs’ business efficiency,” said Raj Sodhi, ResMed’s SaaS president. “With Brightree offering an automated resupply solution for its HME customers, and ResMed now launching one for non-Brightree customers, HMEs using any billing platform can all enjoy the benefits of an easily managed resupply program.”

HMEs interested in a resupply program can contact their ResMed sales representative or visit resmed.com/resmedresupply. Brightree customers can visit https://www.brightree.com/add-on-solutions/patient-resupply/.

Demos of both automated resupply programs will be available at Medtrade in Las Vegas, April 16–18 (ResMed Booth #527, Brightree Booth #317).

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005111/en/

Source: Businesswire