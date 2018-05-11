ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent

by businesswireindia.com

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) introduced the QuietAir diffuser vent elbow, for its latest continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) full face masks: AirFit F20 with silicone cushion and AirTouch F20 with memory foam cushion.

ResMed QuietAir diffuser vent elbow

QuietAir reduces noise by 89 percent and produces a 70 percent gentler exhaled airflow, compared to ResMed’s previous design, allowing for a quiet, uninterrupted night of sleep and mitigating two barriers to therapy compliance: noise and bed partner comfort.

“With this technology, our full face masks’ noise levels are well below ambient noise in the bedroom,” said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell. “We are providing patients and their bed partners with the peace and quiet they deserve for better sleep.”

QuietAir is the latest innovation to ResMed’s line of AirFit and AirTouch products:

AirTouch F20 with UltraSoft memory foam launched in May 2017, creating a personalized fit with a uniquely soft and breathable seal, and fitting 98 percent of patients.

AirFit F20 and AirFit N20 nasal masks launched in November 2016 to enhance facial comfort and fit, fitting 97 and 99 percent of patients, respectively, regardless of facial structure, gender or age.

All three masks complement ResMed’s suite of cloud-connected PAP devices: Air10 bedside machines and AirMini, the world’s smallest PAP device. Remote and self-monitoring, enabled by cloud connectivity, is proven to help improve patients adherence and clinicians’ business efficiencies.

QuietAir diffuser vents for AirFit F20 and AirTouch F20 masks are now available in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. For more information, contact your ResMed sales representative.

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD), a world-leading connected health company with more than 5 million cloud-connected devices for daily remote patient monitoring, changes lives with every breath. Its award-winning devices and software solutions help treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory conditions. Its 6,000-member team strives to improve patients’ quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and save healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com

