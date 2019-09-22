Rethink Autumn 19 with Marks Spencer and Anusha Dhandekar at The Delhi Times Fashion Week

With the onset of Autumn, Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British brand, showcased its latest collection with show stopper Shibani Dandekar today at The Delhi Times Fashion Week. Shibani made heads turn in a white trouser suite, reminiscing the 70’s style with a modern take.

M&S Rethink, Autumn Collection 2019, 70's Look

The Autumn collection highlighted the key colour trends and styles of the season. 70’s influence marks an unforgettable impression. Right from warm colour palette of deep reds-scarlet to muted to blush tones and blue, adds a contemporary twist to the 70’s inspiration. The must-have styles from the runway were pant suits, full sleeved midi dresses, flared denims & wide-leg high waist trousers, corduroys & high waist pants. Hues such as teal and ochre, layered are the highlights of the season to bring in updated look with a sense of cohesion and harmony along with simple silhouettes in dominant shapes to anchor the remarkable casual look.

M&S Autumn Collection 2019 Rethink Workwear with Pink Pant Suit

Alongside revealing workwear, casualwear & holiday collections, Marks & Spencer encouraged customers across India to Rethink M&S in the latest evolution of the retailer’s journey in India. With store stylists on hand to help customers broaden their fashion ranges and a campaign created uniquely for the Indian market.

M&S Rethink, Autumn Collection 2019, Denim on Denim

With Rethink M&S offers expert style advice to become the ideal fashion partner to help Indian customers rethink, the way they dress and overcome their style dilemmas. The new approach will bring more versatility to their wardrobe whether it’s trying a bold new look or fresh silhouette, answering the needs of the modern-day consumer. The go to vibrant and fashionable looks were created for Monday mornings for that new job interview through to casual brunches, a relaxed Fridays at work to name a few.

Notes to Editors

About Womenswear collection

M&S Womenswear Collection brings the seasonal vibe with hero prints from soft checks to florals, knitted together through tonal separates, elevating those everyday moments. Pared back in style but rich in detail; fabric, fit and finish approach with a renewed sense of focus, as quality dictates the aesthetics of the autumn collection.

About Menswear collection

M&S menswear collection came in a colour palette of forest green, khaki, with highlights of camel, rust and burgundy. The brand exhibited smart Rethink looks in tonal checks, tailored suiting and introduced abstract prints for the party season. The outfits were finished with simple accessories including classic navy rucksacks and chunky black Chelsea boots.

About Marks & Spencer in India

Marks & Spencer opened its first store in India in 2001 and in April 2008 signed a Joint Venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt. Ltd.

M&S now has 82 stores across 30 cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Baroda, Bhopal, Surat, Kanpur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Established in 1884, Marks & Spencer is one of the UK’s leading retailers.

Marks & Spencer is committed to making every moment special for its customers, through its high quality, clothing that it offers in over 1,463 Marks & Spencer stores worldwide and online.

Internationally, Marks & Spencer trades in 57 markets, with over 400 stores and an online presence in 33 markets.

For more information, please visit: corporate.marksandspencer.com.