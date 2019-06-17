RICS Appoints Esteemed Industry Leaders to its South Asia Board

A number of esteemed industry professionals and leaders have been appointed as Members of the RICS South Asia Board, in order for the organisation to draw upon their experience and expertise. This would help RICS to embed international standards, benchmark competency frameworks and promote professionalism across the length and breadth of the built environment sector.

RICS South Asia Board Appointment

The following leading professionals are now part of the RICS South Asia Board and will serve a tenure of three years in this role:

Mr. Ameya Gumaste MRICS – Country Manager, Turner & Townsend

Mr. Anshul Jain FRICS – MD – India Operations, Cushman & Wakefield

Prof. Chitra Weddikkara – Managing Director, Qserve (Pvt.) Ltd. (SRI LANKA)

Mr. Ramesh Nair FRICS – CEO and Country Head, JLL India

Ms. Sangeeta Prasad – CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Mr. Satish Magar – MD, Magarpatta City and President, CREDAI

Mr. S.C. Dixit FRICS – Executive Director & President – Engineering & Construction, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd.

Mr. Vipul Roongta MRICS – MD & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited

This announcement is in addition to the recent appointment of Mr. Sanjay Dutt FRICS – MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited and Tata Housing Development Company as Chairman of the RICS South Asia Board. On the appointment of the board, Mr. Dutt said, “It is indeed heartening to see such an experienced board being appointed by the RICS, who hold a wealth of knowledge across the built environment domain and will undoubtedly aide in furthering RICS’ footprint in the region. I am convinced the new board will bring a great amount of strategic wisdom and will be able to exercise influence with all relevant key stakeholders to further RICS’ vision in creating a healthy, professional and transparent built environment sector.”

The main roles and responsibilities of this Board will include:

Maintaining a close advisory partnership with the regional RICS executive team and providing advice and support on various RICS business initiatives

Providing insight and intelligence regarding strategic relationships to be fostered with Government and industry to extend RICS’ policy and advocacy agenda

Acting as an RICS brand ambassador and playing an active role in communicating with RICS professionals and other stakeholders

Ensuring collaboration with other professional bodies and associations

Providing guidance regarding thought leadership

Raising the profile of RICS regionally

Nimish Gupta FRICS, MD – RICS South Asia said, “It is indeed an honour to have a Board comprised of such eminent industry professionals. The new Board Members have a wealth of experience in the areas of strategy and innovation, market analysis, business development, government relations and policy development – all of which are aspects that the RICS is looking to leverage and build on. We are fortunate to have their support and commitment to further the RICS’ vision of being an influential thought leading organisation, which is trusted by industry stakeholders; looking to be a sustainable professional body where our qualifications are in demand.”

About RICS

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the valuation, development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards – bringing confidence to markets and effecting positive change in the built and natural environments.

Website: www.rics.org.