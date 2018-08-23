Rimini Street Achieves Flawless ISO 9001 Audit for Seventh Consecutive Year

by businesswireindia.com

Rimini Street, Inc., (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, announced the Company has achieved another flawless ISO 9001 audit with zero non-conformities for the seventh year in a row. Rimini Street has earned the most recent ISO 9001:2015 certification for its award-winning delivery of global enterprise software support service including: client onboarding and account management, product support for vendor delivered and client customized code, fix development and delivery, as well as the research, development and distribution of worldwide tax, legal and regulatory updates.

Setting the Industry Standard in Client Service

Rimini Street’s ISO certification is part of the Company’s commitment to developing and executing best-in-class processes to ensure clients consistently receive high-quality, ultra-responsive service. The ISO 9001:2015 assessment focuses on a wide range of requirements, including: management commitment to quality, customer focus, adequacy of the organization’s resources, employee training, process management, quality planning, design, purchasing, process monitoring and measurement.

The ISO certification is recognized as the industry standard for quality management systems, and requires evaluation by an independent, accredited auditing body. Rimini Street’s independent auditor for ISO 9001 is the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI). The certification process, completed by NSAI, verifies that detailed processes for the relevant business areas are reviewed, continuously monitored and improved to ensure services and deliverables are consistently delivered with excellence. Rimini Street’s Internal Audit & Compliance Framework organization oversees all quality management systems and process compliance, including the management of regular process compliance audits by both its internal and external auditors.

Additionally, Rimini Street is an ISO 27001-certified provider for independent enterprise software support services and has achieved five years of flawless ISO 27001 audits with zero non-conformities. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. The scope of Rimini Street’s certification includes global provisioning of third-party software maintenance services including various client onboarding services (dependent on supported product line), delivery of support services and client engagement. The Rimini Street Security Management Framework, under the ISO 27001:2013 compliance, contains procedures, policies, and methods governing how Rimini Street employees are to access, handle and protect client information.

“Leveraging the ISO processes as a framework allows us to scale quickly and methodically around the world while adhering to process controls; by adhering to the ISO standards, we ensure our clients consistently receive reliable, exceptional service and high quality deliverables,” said Steven Salaets, senior vice president and CIO, Global Security & Compliance, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street was the first third-party enterprise software support organization to become both ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, which has allowed the Company to leverage mature ISO processes to the benefit of its global client base for many years. Rimini Street ISO systems help us support all our product lines and complex tax, legal and regulatory development and delivery.”

About ISO 9001:2015

ISO 9001:2015 sets out the criteria for a quality management system. It can be used by any organization, large or small, regardless of its field of activity. In fact, there are over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001.

This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits. ISO International Standards ensure that products and services are safe, reliable and of good quality. For business, they are strategic tools that reduce costs by minimizing waste and errors and increasing productivity. They help companies to access new markets, level the playing field for developing countries and facilitate free and fair global trade.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,620 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit https://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

