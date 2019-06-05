by businesswireindia.com

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced its further operational expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, including additional investment in leadership, sales and service delivery capabilities in the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions. The investment is being made to meet the needs of the Company’s growing client base and support the increasing interest and demand for the Company’s portfolio of premium-level enterprise software support services in the region. The Company also launched a new subsidiary, Rimini Street Singapore Pte. Ltd., and announced the appointment of a new regional director of Southeast Asia and Greater China, based in its newly opened Singapore office.

Rimini Street Expands Asia-Pacific Operations to Support Growing Client Base in Southeast Asia and Greater China (Photo: Business Wire)

Substantial Demand Drives Expansion

Rimini Street has been selling and operating in Greater China since 2015, and recently launched its operations in Southeast Asia. The Company will support the next phase of its growth through hiring new staff in the regions, including experienced engineers who work close to the clients and speak local languages. Today, Rimini Street already supports more than 300 clients with operations in Greater China and Southeast Asia combined.

Empowering Clients to Follow Business-Driven IT Roadmaps

Like their counterparts around the world, CEOs and CIOs in Southeast Asia and Greater China must optimize IT spending, improve competitive advantage and drive growth. However, industry analysts maintain that for many organizations, as much as 90% of overall IT budgets are spent on daily operating costs, leaving as little as 10% of IT budgets to invest in strategic initiatives that create competitive advantage and enable growth.

Switching to Rimini Street support from software vendor support can significantly reduce the proportion of IT budget that is spent on daily operating costs, enabling organizations to reallocate much more of the IT budget for investments in innovation. Clients that switch to Rimini Street third-party support are also freed from the vendor-mandated roadmaps of expensive and recurring forced upgrades, migrations and vendor lock-in. With this shift, CIOs can take back control of their IT roadmap and investment strategy.

“By moving to Rimini Street support, not only did we realize 50% savings in annual support fees right from the start, we also experience support services that are larger in scope, and better in quality and efficiency in comparison to what we received from the software vendor,” said Heidi Hsu, MIS Department Supervisor, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. “We were pleasantly surprised by Rimini Street’s technical capabilities. Our IT team can now rely on a partner with deep expertise, and their ultra-responsive support delivery model has helped us free up time to focus on more innovative projects within the company.”

Expanding Asia-Pacific Operations

To serve its growing list of clients in the Asia-Pacific region, Rimini Street currently has offices in Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo, three locations across Australia, and a recently opened office in Auckland, New Zealand. In addition, the Company has now opened up a new office in Singapore to serve Southeast Asia.

The Company continues to expand its local marketing, sales, operations and experienced engineering staff, and recently appointed Andrew Seow as regional director for Southeast Asia and Greater China. A seasoned executive with more than 20 years' experience, Mr. Seow has extensive background in ERP solutions and software maintenance services and served in numerous leadership positions for organizations throughout Asia-Pacific, spanning across technology, aviation, telecommunications and financial services sectors. Prior to Rimini Street, Mr. Seow was responsible for sales and account management at United Technology Corporation. Before that, he oversaw sales and distribution at IBM Singapore and led business development at Sabre Corporation. Based in Singapore, he will be responsible for leading Rimini Street’s growth and development in the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions.

“There is tremendous pressure on CIOs in Southeast Asia and Greater China to enhance overall efficiency and optimize their IT roadmap in order to invest in innovations and systems that support the needs of the business,” said Mr. Seow. “Rather than follow the vendor-dictated roadmaps that consume too much budget and put pressure on resources with expensive annual maintenance fees and a steady beat of required upgrades and updates, organizations can now turn to a trusted partner in Rimini Street to help them take the necessary steps towards leveraging their significant IT investments to achieve business results.”

“Our expansion into Southeast Asia and further expansion into Greater China will help bolster Rimini Street’s already strong presence across Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the investment reflects what we see as a strong and growing appetite throughout the regions for a much more value-driven, flexible alternative to paying expensive Oracle and SAP support costs for enterprise software systems,” said Andrew Powell, managing director, Asia-Pacific, Rimini Street. “We are pleased to welcome Andrew on board to lead the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,850 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com/, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the success of our recently introduced products and services, including Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2019, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

