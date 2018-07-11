RISC-V Foundation Announces Agenda for RISC-V Workshop in Chennai

by businesswireindia.com

RISC-V Foundation:

WHAT: RISC-V Workshop in Chennai, India

WHERE: IC&SR Building, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Sardar Patel Road, Opposite to C, L.R.I, Adyar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600036, India

WHEN: Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 19, 2018

DETAILS: The RISC-V Workshop in Chennai will showcase the expansive RISC-V ecosystem, highlighting current and prospective projects and implementations that influence the future evolution of the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA). IIT Madras is hosting the event and the lead sponsor is Western Digital.

Western Digital’s Vivek Tyagi, director of business development, embedded and enterprise in India, will present the keynote on Wednesday, July 18. The event will feature a variety of speaking sessions, along with poster presentations and demonstrations. In addition, there will be a panel concluding the first day of the Workshop. The event schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 18, 2018:

RISC-V ISA & Foundation Overview When : 9 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. IST Who : Rick O’Connor, RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V ISA: Understanding Limitations and Methods to Improve Code Density & Performance When : 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. IST Who : Gnanasekar Rajakumar and Ravikumar Gaddam, Western Digital

Going Beyond the RISC-V General Purpose Solutions When : 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. IST Who : Neel Gala, InCore Semiconductors

Architecture Exploration of RISC-V Processor and Comparison With ARM Cortex A53 and A72 When : 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. IST Who : Karthikeyan Sugumaran and Tom Jose, Mirabilis Design

It's Not About the Core, It's About the System When : 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. IST Who : Gajinder Panesar, UltraSoC

RiTA: RISC-V Trace Analyzer When : 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. IST Who : Anmol Sahoo, IIT Madras and Neel Gala, InCore Semiconductors

Keynote: RISC-V: Enabling a New Era of Open Data-Centric Computing Architectures When : 11:45 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. IST Who : Vivek Tyagi, Western Digital

Accelerating the RISC-V Revolution: Unleashing Custom Silicon with Revolutionary Design Platforms and Custom Accelerators When : 13:30 p.m. – 14:00 p.m. IST Who : Huzefa Cutlerywala, Open Silicon

Mi-V RISC-V Embedded Ecosystem When : 14:00 p.m. – 14:15 p.m. IST Who : Krishnakumar Ranamoorthi, Microsemi

Verification of the PULPino SoC Platform Using UVM When : 14:15 p.m. – 14:30 p.m. IST Who : Mahesh R. and Shamanth HK, Cisma Consultants

Porting Graphical Stacks to RISC-V Using QEMU and Yocto When : 14:30 p.m. – 14:45 p.m. IST Who : Alistair Francis, Western Digital

Panel: Evolving a RISC-V based Ecosystem in India When : 15:15 p.m. – 16:15 p.m. IST Who : Vivek Tyagi, Sandisk Western Digital; Konala Varma, Intel; Mahesha Nanjundaiah, HPE; Asutosh Upadhyay, Axilor Ventures; Gunamani Rajagopal, HCL Technologies

Poster / Demonstration Previews When: 16:15 – 17:00 p.m. IST

Evening Reception, Poster Sessions and Demonstrations When : 17:00 – 20:00 p.m. IST



Thursday, July 19, 2018

RISC-V Software Development Methodology for RISC-V Devices with RTOS and Linux or Both When : 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. IST Who : Kevin McDermott, Imperas Software

Linux Kernel on RISC-V: Where Do We Stand? When : 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. IST Who : Atish Patra and Damien Le Moal, Western Digital

A Comprehensive Framework for Power-based Side-channel Leakage Evaluation of Shakti C-Class When : 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. IST Who : Muhammad Arsath and Chester Rebeiro, IIT Madras

RISECREEK: From RISC-V Spec to 22FFL Silicon When : 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. IST Who : Vinod Ganesan and Gopinathan Muthuswamy, IIT Madras

Shakti M-Class Libre RISC-V SoC When : 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. IST Who : Luke Leighton, Independent Software Libre Engineer and Advocate

SLSV : The Shakti LockStep Verification Framework When : 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. IST Who : Paul George, Shiv Nadar University and Lavanya Jagan, IIT Madras

A Survey of E31 RISC-V Core Floor-Plan and Its Impact on Power, Performance and Area (PPA) When : 14:00 p.m. – 14:30 p.m. IST Who : Kunal Ghosh and Anagha Ghosh, VLSI System Design Corporation

Integrating Gen-Z in Server-Class RISC-V Processors When : 14:30 p.m. – 15:00 p.m. IST Who : Mohan Pathasarathy, HPE

Formal Specification of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture When : 15:00 p.m. – 15:30 p.m. IST Who : Rishiyur Nikhil & Niraj Sharma, Bluespec

RISC-V Workshop Chennai Conclusion When : 15:30 p.m. – 15:45 p.m. IST Who : Rick O’Connor, RISC-V Foundation



To register for the event, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-chennai/purchase/select-package. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-chennai/sponsor-book-stand.

For press interested in attending, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com to receive your complimentary pass. To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its open, free architecture and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.

About RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 100 member organizations building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge forward. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006083/en/

Source: Businesswire