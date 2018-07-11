RISC-V Foundation Announces Agenda for RISC-V Workshop in Chennai

Business Wire India
RISC-V Foundation:
WHAT: RISC-V Workshop in Chennai, India
WHERE: IC&SR Building, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Sardar Patel Road, Opposite to C, L.R.I, Adyar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600036, India
WHEN: Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 19, 2018
DETAILS: The RISC-V Workshop in Chennai will showcase the expansive RISC-V ecosystem, highlighting current and prospective projects and implementations that influence the future evolution of the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA). IIT Madras is hosting the event and the lead sponsor is Western Digital.
Western Digital’s Vivek Tyagi, director of business development, embedded and enterprise in India, will present the keynote on Wednesday, July 18. The event will feature a variety of speaking sessions, along with poster presentations and demonstrations. In addition, there will be a panel concluding the first day of the Workshop. The event schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018:
- RISC-V ISA & Foundation Overview
- When: 9 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. IST
- Who: Rick O’Connor, RISC-V Foundation
- RISC-V ISA: Understanding Limitations and Methods to Improve Code Density & Performance
- When: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. IST
- Who: Gnanasekar Rajakumar and Ravikumar Gaddam, Western Digital
- Going Beyond the RISC-V General Purpose Solutions
- When: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. IST
- Who: Neel Gala, InCore Semiconductors
- Architecture Exploration of RISC-V Processor and Comparison With ARM Cortex A53 and A72
- When: 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. IST
- Who: Karthikeyan Sugumaran and Tom Jose, Mirabilis Design
- It's Not About the Core, It's About the System
- When: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. IST
- Who: Gajinder Panesar, UltraSoC
- RiTA: RISC-V Trace Analyzer
- When: 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. IST
- Who: Anmol Sahoo, IIT Madras and Neel Gala, InCore Semiconductors
- Keynote: RISC-V: Enabling a New Era of Open Data-Centric Computing Architectures
- When: 11:45 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. IST
- Who: Vivek Tyagi, Western Digital
- Accelerating the RISC-V Revolution: Unleashing Custom Silicon with Revolutionary Design Platforms and Custom Accelerators
- When: 13:30 p.m. – 14:00 p.m. IST
- Who: Huzefa Cutlerywala, Open Silicon
- Mi-V RISC-V Embedded Ecosystem
- When: 14:00 p.m. – 14:15 p.m. IST
- Who: Krishnakumar Ranamoorthi, Microsemi
- Verification of the PULPino SoC Platform Using UVM
- When: 14:15 p.m. – 14:30 p.m. IST
- Who: Mahesh R. and Shamanth HK, Cisma Consultants
- Porting Graphical Stacks to RISC-V Using QEMU and Yocto
- When: 14:30 p.m. – 14:45 p.m. IST
- Who: Alistair Francis, Western Digital
- Panel: Evolving a RISC-V based Ecosystem in India
- When: 15:15 p.m. – 16:15 p.m. IST
- Who: Vivek Tyagi, Sandisk Western Digital; Konala Varma, Intel; Mahesha Nanjundaiah, HPE; Asutosh Upadhyay, Axilor Ventures; Gunamani Rajagopal, HCL Technologies
- Poster / Demonstration Previews
- When: 16:15 – 17:00 p.m. IST
- Evening Reception, Poster Sessions and Demonstrations
- When: 17:00 – 20:00 p.m. IST
Thursday, July 19, 2018
- RISC-V Software Development Methodology for RISC-V Devices with RTOS and Linux or Both
- When: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. IST
- Who: Kevin McDermott, Imperas Software
- Linux Kernel on RISC-V: Where Do We Stand?
- When: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. IST
- Who: Atish Patra and Damien Le Moal, Western Digital
- A Comprehensive Framework for Power-based Side-channel Leakage Evaluation of Shakti C-Class
- When: 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. IST
- Who: Muhammad Arsath and Chester Rebeiro, IIT Madras
- RISECREEK: From RISC-V Spec to 22FFL Silicon
- When: 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. IST
- Who: Vinod Ganesan and Gopinathan Muthuswamy, IIT Madras
- Shakti M-Class Libre RISC-V SoC
- When: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. IST
- Who: Luke Leighton, Independent Software Libre Engineer and Advocate
- SLSV : The Shakti LockStep Verification Framework
- When: 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. IST
- Who: Paul George, Shiv Nadar University and Lavanya Jagan, IIT Madras
- A Survey of E31 RISC-V Core Floor-Plan and Its Impact on Power, Performance and Area (PPA)
- When: 14:00 p.m. – 14:30 p.m. IST
- Who: Kunal Ghosh and Anagha Ghosh, VLSI System Design Corporation
- Integrating Gen-Z in Server-Class RISC-V Processors
- When: 14:30 p.m. – 15:00 p.m. IST
- Who: Mohan Pathasarathy, HPE
- Formal Specification of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture
- When: 15:00 p.m. – 15:30 p.m. IST
- Who: Rishiyur Nikhil & Niraj Sharma, Bluespec
- RISC-V Workshop Chennai Conclusion
- When: 15:30 p.m. – 15:45 p.m. IST
- Who: Rick O’Connor, RISC-V Foundation
To register for the event, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-chennai/purchase/select-package. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-chennai/sponsor-book-stand.
For press interested in attending, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com to receive your complimentary pass. To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its open, free architecture and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 100 member organizations building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge forward. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW ecosystem.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006083/en/
Source: Businesswire