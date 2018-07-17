  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

  • IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
  • Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
  • BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
  • Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
  • Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
  • SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Rocheston Launches Professional Certification Programmes With Test Delivery Partner Pearson VUE

by businesswireindia.com

July 17, 2018

Business Wire India
US-based Internet Technology and Innovation Company, Rocheston, is set to launch the first of its four Professional Certification programmes in partnership with Test Delivery Partner Pearson VUE.
 
Rocheston’s courses in Innovation, the Internet of Things, Big Data and Business Leadership offered through online, classroom and blended formats will provide graduating Engineers, Business Students, Professionals and Technology Executives with the needed upgradation and skilling to suit the tech-centred working, business, industrial and manufacturing environment globally.
 
Demand for professionals with skills in innovation is on an upswing globally. According to a recent Capgemini study, “Nearly 43% of 260 firms polled had Chief Innovation Officers with the trend witnessing a 10% annual growth rate.”
 
Examinations for Certified Chief Innovation Officer (CCIO) and subsequently Rocheston Certified IoT Engineer (RCIE), Certified Big Data Analyst (CBDA) and Certified Master of Business Leadership (CMBL) will be delivered via Pearson VUE’s network of more than 5,000 test centres in 180 countries worldwide.
 
Candidates enrolling for the Professional Certification programmes in the online, classroom as well as blended formats will have the convenience of booking their exams online and on-demand at a Pearson VUE Authorized Testing Center that is locally accessible, rather than travelling to a distant city-centre exam hall on one particular day.
 
Vasanth Davis, Vice President-Accreditation, Rocheston, said: “Candidates who will be enrolling in Rocheston’s Professional Certification programmes from around the world will have the absolute convenience and facility of taking the programme exams through any of the 5,000 Pearson VUE Authorized Testing Centers and obtaining ACCLAIM badged Certifications.”
 
Divyalok Sharma, Senior Director – Client Relations at Pearson VUE, said: “I am delighted that this new agreement will enrich the lives and careers of IT specialists around the world as we increase access to Rocheston’s assessments.”
