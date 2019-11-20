Rockwell Automation Joins Forces with Accenture, Microsoft, PTC, ANSYS, and EPLAN to Help Businesses Simplify Digital Transformation

by businesswireindia.com

Businesses that are digitally transforming their operations need an ecosystem of partners that can help them simplify technology deployments and quickly achieve goals like higher productivity. The new Rockwell Automation Digital Partner Program connects companies to expertise and solutions from market leaders like Accenture, Microsoft, PTC, ANSYS, and EPLAN to streamline the implementation and enhance the quality of digital initiatives.

Through the Digital Partner Program, businesses can consult with industry advisors to create roadmaps for their digital initiatives and learn how industrial IoT concepts like digital twin, the factory of the future and a connected workforce can improve their uptime and efficiency. During implementation, businesses will have access to integrated hardware, software and turnkey systems from industry leaders that improve business performance leveraging their existing assets.

“Seamlessly connecting all levels of a business and turning raw data into powerful insights happens when devices are integrated and data is standardized,” said Blake Moret, CEO and chairman of Rockwell Automation. “No one vendor can do this alone. Instead, companies need an ecosystem of proven partners with the right mix of expertise and technologies to expand what’s humanly possible. We’re proud to expand our work with existing strategic alliance partners like Microsoft and PTC, and add new partners like Accenture, ANSYS, and EPLAN in this effort.”

Digital Program partners each bring a unique expertise that collectively creates an ecosystem enabled to deliver a unified, integrated experience. For example, Accenture can work with companies to create a business plan, develop use cases with ROI and maximize the value of those use cases across the enterprise. Microsoft can help companies access high-quality data from intelligent edge to intelligent cloud to drive better decision making companywide. PTC can help companies connect devices and systems from the edge to the cloud, and use augmented reality (AR) technology to see systems and solve problems in new ways. ANSYS and EPLAN can help solve complex challenges and become part of the digital thread which helps companies be more productive in their design, operation and maintenance activities.

“Our partnership with PTC and the creation of FactoryTalk InnovationSuite has simplified how businesses connect the growing number of smart technologies in their operations,” said Chirayu Shah, manager, Digital Partner Program, Rockwell Automation. “Now, we’re building a partner ecosystem to help customers in a broader capacity. Together, we’re integrating our technologies and services so customers can transform their business by using the tools they are familiar with, tailored to their unique needs.”

The Digital Partner Program is part of the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program. Find out more in booth 920 at the upcoming Automation Fair event on November 20-21 in Chicago.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-breed solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com. Encompass and PartnerNetworkare trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005919/en/

Source: Businesswire