Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai Announces Arrival of Cullinan Super-Luxury SUV to Customers in South India

by businesswireindia.com

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai ,

the exclusive importer and authorized dealer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Chennai and South India

, has officially unveiled the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUV .

Cullinan, the first-ever SUV in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, was unveiled

to privi leged guests, top tier customers and invited members of the press at an exclusive invite-only event.

Hosted by

Vasanthi

Bhupathi , Dealer Principal KUN Motor Company ,

the event highlighted the stunning array of engineering achievements and design features that make Cullinan a truly premium SUV and the pinnacle of off-road luxury .

Marking Rolls-Royce’s debut in the SUV market, Cullinan has been created to meet the dema nds of customers who desire a combination of high-end refinement, superior comfort and powerful off-road capabilities.

Cullinan is a true ‘Effortless Everywhere’ SUV. Equally at home off-road or in the city, it offers uncompromised luxury to allow the dri ver and passengers to fully embrace and enjoy the world around them, wherever they dare to go.

Cullinan represents the culmination of Rolls-Royce’s long and celebrated history. It is the natural evolution of the carmaker’s luxury concept, from delivering t he ultimate in urban transport to fully embracing every environment and conquering every terrain.

Unmistakably a true Rolls-Royce, Cullinan’s immense road presence and uncompromising stature is complemented by key luxury design touches for unrivalled inte rior refinement.

Created to take the world in its stride, the ‘Effortless Everywhere’ ethos behind the creation of this luxury SUV is powered by a 6.75 V12, twin turbo engine delivering 567 horsepower, meaning Cullinan provides an effortless driving experi ence.

Mr

s

Bhupathi said: “ We were delighted to officially unveil t he new Rolls-Royce Cullinan to distinguished guests, industry figures , VIPs and members of the media at an exclusive event.

“Cullinan marks the next stage in the ongoing development of Rolls-Royce in Chennai and South India , which continue to be important market s for Rolls-Royce . W e are sure Cullinan will prove to be popular with our luxury SUV customers who demand a higher level of performance and comfort.”

Source: Businesswire