Rooftop Solar Installations Now Easy and Affordable

by businesswireindia.com

Today monthly energy costs have become one of the highest costs that a retail customer incurs. A large number of retail customers in India are looking to make the switch to renewable sources of energy generation; but have refrained due to the high upfront costs. Synergy Wave System LLP (‘Synergy’) a franchisee partner of Waaree Energies Limited) have partnered with Metafin Cleantech Finance Private Limited (‘Metafin’), one of India’s first clean tech focussed NBFC, to provide financing solutions for retail customers to solve this problem.With installation taking just about a month and available on 0% interest financing for up to a year (subject to terms and conditions and credit decisions at the sole discretion of Metafin), having a rooftop solar energy installation is now made much easier and affordable.Mr. Dheeraj, Director of Synergy says, “There is a switch in people’s mindset to actively contribute to the environment considering the rising pollution levels, whilst reducing costs for themselves using the available government subsidies & tax rebates (if applicable) to set up rooftop solar plants. We have partnered with Metafin to help make the decision of our customers in Delhi to adopt clean energy easier and affordable.”Having won a bid recently from IPGCL (applicable to system size 10 Kws – 100 Kws), Synergy has won an allocation of subsidy for rooftop solar customers in Delhi, which it is happy to pass upfront to retail customers for a limited period, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, for ease of payment a ‘0% financing scheme’ (terms and conditions apply) is being offered covering 70% of the net system cost (without additional collateral) to reduce the burden of upfront payment for our customers. This cost covers installation within 30 days (with credit approval from Metafin) using "MAKE IN INDIA", Waaree polycrystalline panels, 5 year maintenance and 1year insurance. Additionally, customer pays EMI’s only after solar plant starts generating energy.Sandeep Chopra, Founder – CEO, Metafin said, “In our view retail segment for solar is yet untapped and this is largely due to the lack of financing options to solve the upfront capital problem, availability of reliable system installation & technology and ongoing system maintenance. Our partnership with Synergy enables to provide solutions for all of these issues at competitive rates to retail customers in the Delhi market, considering the subsidy benefit from IPGCL along-with our innovative financing schemes. This will help convert and accelerate a large number of retail customers to adopt solar as a preferred source of energy.”To ensure ease for customers, the process for availing the scheme one may approach Synergy via simply emailing at. The offer is currently available to residents, societies, hospitals, educational institutes, etc in Delhi till December 6th, 2019, subject to a credit approval by Metafin (terms and conditions applicable). The offer is just in time for Diwali to ensure a cleaner festive season.Synergy Wave System is a leading solar developer player since 2017 and has set up solar plants across the length and breadth of the country. Synergy has a strategic tie-up with Waaree Energies Ltd. A company synonymous with being India’s no. 1 solar panel manufacturer who has one of India's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 1.5 GW. Their products are designed and developed ergonomically, keeping up with the latest technical advancements and assure ease of maintenance.Source: Businesswire