Roy Fernandes of IIMSAM is Here to Make the World a Better Place

H.E. Roy Fernandes, who is currently 33, is already leaps and bounds ahead of his generation when it comes to working for the greater good. Most of us today are way too much invested in our own life and the social circle around us. But this young Indian lad has shown his prowess and ability to tackle one of humanities is biggest difficulties today, i.e malnutrition.

Roy Fernandes

Providing his expertise and guidance to ‘The Intergovernmental Institution’ for the use of micro-algae Spirulina against Malnutrition (IIMSAM) Roy has been an active campaigner in his fight against malnutrition. His greatest ability is that he organises and curates’ campaigns without drawing an iota of attention towards him because it is all for the greater good and he is here to serve.

A man of profound thinking and a vision for a better tomorrow surely comes across as figure the youth should look upto. Being a protocol officer by profession he is frequent contact with presidents of various nations and personally takes care of each and everything for a said event. As a member of the IIMSAM Secretariat and UN Goodwill Ambassador, Fernandes expanded the IIMSAM Network to further the Institutional Development of IIMSAM which has helped to reach out humanitarian activities further.

He setup the IIMSAM Flagship Programme the “Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Free Spirulina Feeding Centre” in Kisumu, Kenya is one of the renowned free feeding centers serving thousands of people since it was found in 2009. In conclusion one could say, Roy is leading role model in today’s times and deserves more appreciation and acknowledgement.

About IIMSAM

Intergovernmental Institution for the use of microalgae Spirulina for Malnutrition (IIMSAM) is an entity dedicated in the scientific research and humanitarian use of Spirulina for food, specifically in the ending of malnutrition. IIMSAM’s purpose is to disseminate Spirulina as an instrument for fighting the severe malnutrition rampant globally.