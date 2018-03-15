  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

Rs 1000 crores to be Invested in Developing Noida's Premium Commercial Space

March 15, 2018

Riding high on the demand for commercial spaces in and around the national capital, a premium commercial space is coming up with a high street commercial landmark in Sector – 75, Noida which will redefine the skyline of the region. The project by the name of Spectrum Metro is being developed across an area of 6 acres, with a further scope of development on 9 acres, would include office spaces, retail spaces, medical facilities, food court, serviced apartments, corporate centres, student marts and much more in offer. The cost of the development of the project is estimated to be around ₹450 crores. The future development on 9 acres would come at an approximate cost of ₹550 crores, taking the total investment to ₹1000 crores.

The project is centrally located with excellent social and civic infrastructure and is expected to cater to a footfall of almost 8 lakh people with over 100 plus international brands present. The entire project is a green building development conforming to cost-saving parameters and energy efficient elements and will have a total saleable area of approximately 1.2 mn sq. ft. The project will also house hypermarkets and supermarkets catering to daily requirement along with a 10 screen multiplex which has already been leased to INOX.

Speaking on the same, Vikas Sharma, CEO of Spectrum Metro said, “The need for housing has been ever-growing in our country, looking at the rising population levels. Provision of homes is one aspect of fulfilling the necessity, but providing employment and a place to work will assist in fulfilling the three core needs; social need, esteem need and self-actualisation need. Providing commercial spaces will always be an integral part of developing a society and should be thus, kept in sync with the housing needs. The project is designed keeping all these aspects in mind and would be ready by 2021 for the public.” 
