Ruby Ahluwalia Conferred With Change Makers Award

by businesswireindia.com

Ruby Ahluwalia, Founder of Sanjeevani – Life Beyond Cancer was conferred with the Change Maker award at the just concluded Grant Thornton SABERA Awards 2019 in recognition of her unflinching dedication and support to underprivileged cancer patients and for helping to rehabilitate them.Sanjeevani – Life Beyond Cancer flagship program Satori (A holistic healing initiative for cancer patients) was also recognised and awarded under the “Swathya & Kalyan” category. The award was given to the organisation for their exceptional work in the field of handholding and rehabilitation of underprivileged cancer patients. Sanjeevani has helped over 2,00,000 patients since inception in 2012 and currently works across 10 states in India.The SABERA awards look to recognise individuals and organisations in India that are making significant contributions in the social and environmental domain. Award categories correspond with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Environment, Education, Enablement, Health & Wellbeing. Awards are given out to social enterprises, not-for-profits, CSR leaders and promising social heroes that make India a responsible nation.SABERA Awards are a timely and relevant initiative to recognise and reward socially responsible work that has the potential to transform people, communities and our environment.The SABERA Awards jury was led by Vinita Bali, former MD and CEO Britannia, and included several noted personalities such as Anisha Motwani, managing partner, Storm the Norm; Gaurav Kapoor, head CSR, Advocacy & Media NSDC; Nandini Dias, CEO Lodestar UM, Harveen Bedi, head – corporate affairs and CSR, Infoedge; Jagdish Mitra, head of strategy and growth, Tech Mahindra; Rekha Pillai, head CSR Castrol, India; Richard Rekhy, former CEO KPMG; Chandru Badrinarayani, managing partner, Ecube Investment Advisors; Sandeep Ahuja, co-founder and CEO, Operation Asha; Rajiv Sharma, founder and MD, Empower Pragati; Rohit Bahadur, partner, Not for Profit, Grant Thornton India LLP and Supriya Paul, co-founder, JOSH TALKS.Source: Businesswire