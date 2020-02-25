Ryan Expands Global Operations with Additional Location in Hyderabad

by businesswireindia.com

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced the opening of its second location in Hyderabad, India. To support accelerated growth, the Firm has leased more than 19,000 square feet of corporate space on the first floor of Argus Block, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City.

“This expansion reflects the outstanding contributions that our India team has on Ryan’s strong financial performance,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “We have experienced remarkable growth around the world, and our Indian team members continue to be a valuable asset to the success of our Firm.”

Ryan’s India business operations provide global support with data processing, market research, asset recovery, software development, human resource analytics, competitive intelligence, robotic process automation, and business process management.

“Our team’s dedication to providing superior client service and results is central to the increased demand for the services we provide,” said Ryan Senior Director of India Operations Services Rodney D’Souza. “I’m proud of their commitment to delivering client service excellence while creating an award-winning workplace. In fact, for the third consecutive year, Ryan earned the prestigious honor as one of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces by Great Place to Work®.”

Ryan currently employs 500 in Hyderabad and plans to hire 50 to 60 additional team members in 2020. The Firm’s first location in Hyderabad was established in December 2012 in the ATRIA Building at The Ascendas V Park, a multitenant IT park, where it leases more than 36,000 square feet of corporate space.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,700 professionals and associates serves over 15,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005686/en/

Source: Businesswire