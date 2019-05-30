Sahyadri Industries Ltd. Jumps Two Points CRISIL A3 Ratings

CRISIL has upgraded its ratings for Sahyadri Industries Limited (SIL) to 'CRISIL BBB/Positive/CRISIL A3+'.



According to CRISIL one of the key drivers for SIL has been its established market position in the corrugated AC sheets industry. SIL has been manufacturing AC sheets under the Swastik brand.The other brands CEMPLY Flat Sheet & ECOPRO Fibre Cement Board are almost synonymous in thier product categories. It is present in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chattisgarh & Orissa.

Corporate office of Sahyadri Industries Ltd.



CRISIL has given a ‘Positive Outlook’ in its statement and says it believes SIL will continue to benefit over the medium term from its established market position. The rating may be upgraded if the company improves its scale of operation while maintaining its operating margin and maintaining its working capital cycle, financial risk profile, and liquidity.



About Sahyadri Industries Limited

Sahyadri Industries Ltd., A flagship company of The Patel Group, Pune (Maharashtra, India). An ISO 9001:2015, OSAS 14001:2004 Certified, CE certified and BSE listed company. A Leading player in the building material space for over 6 decades. Plants across Western and Southern India with the Production capacity of 50,000 MT of roofing materials and 8000 MT of cement boards every month.