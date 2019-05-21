  • Download mobile app
23 May 2019, Edition - 1409, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rattled by likely defeat, opposition questioning EVMs: AmitShah
  • Breather for Congress-JD(S), BJP puts Operation Lotus ‘on hold’
  • MHA issues directive to states, UTs to take adequate measures on counting day to avoid violence
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

SAIL Awards Hi-Tech Pipes With 'Top Performer Award'

by businesswireindia.com

May 21, 2019

Business Wire India

Hi-Tech Pipes Limited (NSE: HITECH), incorporated in 1985 – Amongst leading steel processing Companies in India providing world class innovative products for nearly three decades with presence in steel pipes, hollow section tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers and variety of other galvanized products.

The company has received 'Top Performer Award' for being one among the largest customer for Hot Rolled Coils on PAN India basis in Financial year 2018-19 from Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest steel-making company in India and one of the Maharatna's of the country's Central Public Sector Undertakings.

In this event, Mr. Chaudhary emphasized that SAIL is proud of its association with Hitech and reaffirm that the relationship of both the organization has been built over mutual trust, transparency and prosperity.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal, Managing Director, Hitech Pipes Ltd. said, "The company is delighted to be facilitated by SAIL, the largest steel-making company in India & we will continue our journey of success by adopting latest technology, doing continuous product innovation and having customer-centric approach." Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿