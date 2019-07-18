  • Download mobile app
18 Jul 2019
SAMWHA ELECTRIC, a Manufacturer of Electrolytic Capacitor, Strengthens Global Business to Become the Digital Best Company

by businesswireindia.com

July 18, 2019

Business Wire India

SAMWHA ELECTRIC (KRX:009470), a manufacturer specialized in electrolytic capacitors, is enhancing its global business by focusing on R&D and marketing to meet customers’ needs worldwide.

 
In tandem with increasing needs of high-value eco-friendly products, the company is actively expanding its business, developing electrolytic capacitors and Green-Cap (EDLC) which are essential to various industries including information technology, 5G telecommunication, eco-friendly cars, medical devices, LED, robots, IoT, wind power, solar power and ESS.

 

In particular, the company has launched conductive polymer hybrid electrolytic capacitors for automotive electronics and 5G communication devices as 150℃ products with high reliability are needed in both industries.

 

Products by SAMWHA ELECTRIC

 
  • Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor: Radial, SMD, Snap-in, Lug, Screw Type
  • EDLC (Electric Double Layer Capacitor): Radial, Snap-in, Axial Type & Module
  • Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor: Radial, SMD Type
     

Main Applications

 
  • Household Appliance: For High Ripple Current, Miniaturization and Long Life
  • Solar Power Inverter: For High Voltage, Large Capacitance and High Ripple Current
  • Power Electronics: For Large Capacitance, High Current and Long Life, For Power Industry, Plant Business, Infrastructure Business Segment
  • LED Lighting: For Ultra-High Temperature, Long Life and Low Impedance
  • Automotive: For powertrain (ECU, DC/DC Converter), For Safety (Breaking, Airbag, ABS), For Exterior (LED Headlight)
     

“SAMWHA ELECTRIC will be a leading electronic components company in this rapidly changing and highly competitive era through R&D on original technology for future industry,” Jong On Park, CEO of the company said.

 

For more information on SAMWHA ELECTRIC, please visit http://www.samwha.com/electric/

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52014404/en


Source: Businesswire

