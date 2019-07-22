SAS India Recognised as One of the Best Workplaces in 2019

by businesswireindia.com

SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services, announced today that it has been featured among India’s Top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces-2019. SAS, a perennial on best workplace lists globally, has once again secured recognition among national workplaces. This was SAS India’s tenth time being nominated for the honors, where SAS India has featured in the overall list of companies, representing the value of the organization's culture, leadership vision and employee well-being.The study conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India in association with BW BusinessWorld ranked mid-size companies on creating a “High-Trust, High-Performance Culture”. This year more than 61,000 employees across 300 organizations with employee strength less than 500, spanning more than 20 industries went through the rigorous evaluation process to compete for honors in India's most coveted and largest workplace study to be recognized amongst the Top 50 Indian Great Mid-size Workplaces 2019."It is a great honor to receive this recognition consistently and is indeed a strong testament to our culture of innovation and creativity. At SAS, we believe in fostering our core values across the length and breadth of our organization. Our values of being Curious, Passionate, Authentic and Accountable are at the heart of our ethos and influences our employees to create something new, purposeful and lasting. I am proud of the work we do and the fact that our technology impacts crucial decisions everyday not only in India but also globally and it is our culture that has allowed us to do this passionately,” said Noshin Kagalwalla, VP & Managing Director, SAS India."We are humbled to receive this honor. At SAS it is our mission to enable our employees to thrive in today’s hyper-competitive world and we do that by offering them a culture that is based on collaboration and empowerment. We strive to improve every day and create an environment where employees give their best and exceed the expectations from our customers. This orientation helps us to create a unique identity for ourselves and further build our value proposition as an employer of choice. Being nominated year-on-year is a testimony to our unique work culture and our commitment towards our employees,” said Srinivas Rao, Director – Human Resources for SAS India.The company's commitment to work / life balance has existed since it was formed more than 40 years ago and has also earned honors as an attractive workplace for millennials, women and graduates.The organisation takes several initiatives to engage and build an employee friendly organization. The Global Employee Assistance Program, Enhanced Physical Fitness Program, Learning and Career Development Initiatives, Enhanced Maternity and Paternity Policy are some of the many initiatives that make SAS one of India's Best Workplaces. SAS well-structured programme with good balance of remuneration, benefits and rewards has been an added advantage in today's competitive market, ensuring sustainability in the future.Source: Businesswire