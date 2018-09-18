SAS Is No. 1 in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Share, Says Analyst Report

Business Wire India
ANALYTICS EXPERIENCE – SAS again surpasses all predictive and advanced analytics suppliers, according to the IDC report, Worldwide Big Data and Analytics Software 2017 Market Shares: Healthy Growth Across the Board
.
SAS led with a 30.8 percent market share in 2017 in the advanced and predictive analytics category, more than twice that of the next-closest competitor. SAS has led in the predictive and advanced analytics category since IDC started tracking the market in 1997 and has exhibited continued growth every year in the category.
“SAS has been able to retain authority in the advanced and predictive analytics market and continue to grow year over year,” said Chandana Gopal, Research Manager for Business Analytics at IDC. “This is not an easy feat given the rise in the number of competitors entering the market. SAS’ tools now make it easier for users to develop in open source tools and then integrate their models into the SAS Platform. Capabilities like this help SAS stay at the top of the category.”
SAS reinvests into R&D more than twice the average for major technology firms. In 2017, SAS devoted 26 percent of its overall revenue of $3.24 billion into developing AI, IoT, data management and analytics software. Driven by more than 40 years of innovation, SAS has customers in 147 countries and at more than 83,000 business, government and university sites.
“We continue to work closely with our customers to transform a world of data into a world of intelligence,” said Jim Goodnight, CEO of SAS. “Over the years, SAS has developed and refined an incredibly deep set of capabilities in advanced analytics that has propelled us to the top of the market. But we are not content to stand still. A curiosity about what’s possible, and a passion for analytics shared with our customers, means ceaseless development in emerging areas like AI, machine learning, IoT, risk management, fighting fraud and more.”
Powered by the SAS® Platform
, a strong analytics foundation that tackles a diverse set of challenges at scale, customers are empowered to make trusted business decisions from data-driven insights. The most recent release of SAS® Viya®
embeds transparent artificial intelligence (AI)
technology. New machine learning techniques help data scientists and business users alike produce more accurate analytical models with added layers of interpretability.
"We are honored to once again be the leaders in the advanced and predictive analytics market globally," said Kunal Aman, Head-Marketing, SAS Institute (India) Pvt. Ltd. "Ever since establishing our presence in India, organizations have placed their trust in us to solve their business challenges by leveraging data. As the adoption of analytics in Indian industries rapidly moves-up the maturity curve, we continue to partner with them to help them innovate and create a sustainable competitive advantage. With SAS, you get solutions built on a powerful analytics platform to make a clear impact on business goals. Our people combined with their passion and forward-thinking technology make up the distinct SAS difference," added Aman.
SAS is also number one in market share in the IDC report, Worldwide Analytic Data Integration and Integrity Software Revenue by Vendor, 2015 – 2017
. Data integration tools capture, prepare, and curate data to ensure the consistency for analytics. SAS led with a 19 percent market share in 2017.
Read more about how SAS customers
succeed with advanced analytics.
Source: Businesswire