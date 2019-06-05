Saya Gold Avenue Built With 1225 Crores to Be Completed by Year End

by businesswireindia.com

Saya Gold Avenue, a premium luxury group housing project in Indirapuram being developed by realty major, Saya Homes will be completed within the current calendar year, the company recently announced.The luxury group housing project constructed by the advanced Korean technology of monolithic construction, was launched in 2015 and is being built in a total area of 5 acres and is strategically located in Indirapuram (Ghaziabad) and is adjacent to NH 24 and the renowned Shipra Mall. The project has total of 1620 units and is being built with an investment of 1225 crores. Saya Gold Avenue will be offered for possession by the end of the current year.Saya Homes, a realty major based out of Ghaziabad is a trusted name in NCR realty. They have delivered multiple projects in Indirapuram & Greater Noida West and all have been delivered on time. The realty group has recently forayed into commercial development with its maiden project in Greater Noida west by the name of SAYA SOUTH X.Vikas Bhasin, CMD of the group said, “Saya Gold Avenue has been a leading project of Indirapuram. The region has one of the best demands for housing. The area boasts of best infrastructural developments with parks, commercial buildings, schools, colleges & malls, all present in close vicinity. With NH24 getting widened the demand has witnessed an upward trend.”The group recently raised 395 crores from Yes Bank and was in news for selling units of more than 120 crores in during the previous festive season. The company recently gave possession to its greater Noida west group housing project, Saya Zion. The company is currently developing a commercial project in Greater Noida West and is soon to announce its another group housing project in Indirapuram.Source: Businesswire