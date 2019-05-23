Scentclair: Your One Stop Shop for Affordable Luxury Perfumes

“Your fragrance is your message, your scented slogan.”, says Maurice Roucel, a World-renowned contemporary perfumer. Even though his famous saying has all the makings of a sublime perfume ad, his words are spot on. One can afford to not look that great sometimes, even a bad hair day is not that big a disappointment, but smelling bad, “Oh! Hell No”, it is simply non-negotiable.

Scentclair

Scent is a very personal thing, it has the power to completely change the mood, take you back to a particular memory or remind you of a special someone. For a woman, picking her scent is as personal as finding the right foundation shade for your skin. While a for a man wearing a perfume, it is the ultimate signature stamp on how organized he is. A spritz of perfume is the most important finishing touch to any look, as it does wonders to your character.

Perfumes have been a part of the human history for a very long time and dates as back as 1200 BC. Tapputi, also referred to as Tapputi-Belatekallim, is considered to be the world’s first chemist, a perfume-maker mentioned in a cuneiform tablet in Babylonian Mesopotamia. The first of the modern perfumes was created for Queen Elizabeth of Hungary in 1370 by the Hungarians. Soon after this, the art of perfumery spread through Europe and then to the rest of the world. The artistry of perfume making spread like wildfire, engulfing every region, every country of the world.

Scentclair started with the idea of making every luxury perfume brand affordable to the common man. The desire of owning a bottle of high-end perfume and the sheer frustration of not being able to afford it, is something we can closely relate to. In India, you literally have a handful of places from where you can buy the high-end luxurious international perfumes, without worrying about its price. Moreover, the number of people owning multiple bottles of perfumes at the same time in India is way too niche. At Scentclair we provide people the opportunity to own multiple brands of perfume at the cost of bottle.

Scentclair’s business model is developed in such a way, that we let you first get to date your perfumes, before you decide to marry them. We let you choose and experiment with different perfumes, till you find “the one”. We have designed our services in such a way that instead of buying a 40 ml, 75 ml or a 100 ml bottle for a higher price, you get to buy an 8ml travel friendly spray bottle for just Rs. 1299. We give you the power to try a wide array of perfumes on a friendly budget, before you come to the discover your signature scent. Our inventory includes top notch brands like Bulgari, Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrara, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Gucci, Narciso Rodriguez, Paco Rabanne, Salvatore Ferragamo, Hugo Boss, Varsace, Mont Blanc, Ralph Lauren and Jimmy Choo.

Oh wait! That was not all of it. We at Scentclair have introduced various subscription-based plans to ensure you enjoy the maximum benefits. The three subscription-based plans that we have are for Rs. 3599 for 3 months, Rs. 6899 for 6 months and Rs. 13599 for 12 months. The longer the duration, the more you save. The 3 months subscription plan saves you Rs. 298, the 6 months plan helps you save Rs. 895 and if you are taking the one-year long plan, you save a massive amount of Rs. 1989. And the best part with these subscriptions is that our services are no where similar to what The Eagles described of Hotel California; you can cancel the subscriptions at any point of time. So, subscribe to any of the plans and start adding perfumes of your choice to the Queue. Your queue will indicate which perfume is supposed to be shipped each month, call it as your perfume calendar for the year. In case your queue for the current month is empty, we will ship you our featured perfume of the month.

Yes, we are taught never to rush, but then when deals like these come, why wait it. Hurry up and grab your choice or choices of our 8ml spray bottles of signature perfumes. Remember, scent is an irreplaceable part of life and your perfume is your personal signature.

