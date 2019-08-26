Schneider Electric Launches New Digital Ecosystem to Drive Worldwide Economies of Scale for IoT Solutions

Schneider Electric Exchange leverages strategic partners to accelerate and scale digital innovation to solve specific customer problems related to energy and process efficiency

The digital ecosystem provides technology resources through APIs, data science/datasets, and SDKs, access to private and public communities, as well as a Digital Marketplace

Schneider Electric Exchange was launched at Hannover Messe, Germany, brings together experts and innovators from across industry, software, and startups to solve sustainability and efficiency business challenges

Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, recently announced the launch of Schneider Electric Exchange, the world’s first cross-industry open ecosystem dedicated to solving real-world sustainability and efficiency challenges.

Schneider Electric Exchange is empowering a diverse community of solvers to create and scale business solutions and seize new market value. As digitization revolutionizes the way we work and interact, energy fundamentally becomes more distributed. With Schneider Electric Exchange, individuals gain entry to a vast network of technical tools and resources to develop, share, and sell digital and IoT innovations.

“What differentiates Schneider Electric Exchange is that it brings together people across industries and practice areas that share a passion for sustainability and efficiency, enabling collaboration and interaction across ecosystems. While all content, IoT applications, software, datasets, analytics, and tools are available to everyone, we have focused on specific capabilities that fit the needs and expectations of each community,” says Hervé Coureil, Chief Digital Officer, Schneider Electric.

Tailored experiences to meet your digital needs

“Digitization continues to revolutionize the way we work and behave. The world can no longer work in independent silos; the need for better integration and collaboration has unearthed new opportunities and solutions. Schneider Electric Exchange brings together a diverse ecosystem of digital innovators and experts, enabling the co-creation of solutions and enriching learning and speed through collective intelligence. Together this digital ecosystem creates, collaborates, and scales business growth,” says Cyril Perducat, EVP IoT & Digital Offers, Schneider Electric.

With Schneider Electric Exchange anyone can:

Reach a larger customer base in otherwise hard-to-reach new markets

Gain access to a vast library of resources such as APIs, analytics, and data sets to improve digital offers

Leverage digital tools and expertise to scale solutions and speed up time to market

Collaborate through a powerful cloud-based platform to share insights and designs, and effectively manage and complete projects

The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) first released in private beta mode in April 2018, then opened to a broader customer base in November. The platform is poised for strong growth and already boosts a global footprint in Europe (35%), APAC (35%), and the Americas (20%).

An extended ecosystem approach to digital innovation

Schneider Electric Exchange draws on the company’s ecosystem of digital partners to accelerate and scale innovation – and provide companies with the tools needed to operationalize AI for real-world problems. Accenture, a global management consulting and professional services firm, brings the ability to create customized solutions and develop digital business models. Another partner, Claroty, a security specialist for operational technology infrastructure, offers industrial cybersecurity expertise, working with companies to address the larger digital risk surface that comes with integrating IIoT solutions.

Schneider is using published datasets and SaaS from the Schneider Electric Exchange partner Senseye, a technology company in predictive maintenance (UK), in one of its Smart Factory manufacturing plants, Le Vaudreuil. Likewise, Schneider is Co-innovating a digital service offer for the retail chain market in Italy with the company Predictive Layer, which specializes in energy forecasting. Through its network of communities, Schneider Electric Exchange can broaden the geographic and market reach or our partners.

Schneider Electric Exchange and EcoStruxure

Schneider Electric Exchange includes EcoStruxure™ solutions, which provide access to the company’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and ecosystem of experts. EcoStruxure is deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 services providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management. With the concepts of Co-innovation and collaboration added to the benefits of EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric Exchange users can take their business to the next level, while benefiting from Schneider’s strong market reach and expertise.

Customer and Partner Quotes

“Schneider Electric Exchange enables our predictive analytics services to reach more international enterprises and utilities,” said Olivier Cognet, CEO of Predictive Layer, a Switzerland-based company that converges machine learning artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and forecasting applications.

“Schneider Electric Exchange helps us reach clients that we are ordinarily not able to reach,” said Philippe Mack, CEO & Founder, PEPITE.

“As a vendor, I showcase my capabilities, products and services that I can offer,” said Chandrashekhar Limaye, Director, Supertech Instrumentation Services (I) Pvt. Ltd., India.

