Seed Balls Bombing Technique to Enhance Green Afforestation: Dr Niranjan Hiranandani

by businesswireindia.com

With an aim to boost green cover in parched areas an innovative technique of seed balls have been practiced at Hiranandani project sites. In the current acute water crisis scenario, the unique technique of seed ball bombing is an apt aerial afforestation method to boost green covers at the location. The rise in carbon footprint and environmental hazards has led to rise in green consciousness among the citizens evoking a sense of responsibility to preserve the natural environment. Horticulture team at Hiranandani practices similar technique at its various project site leading to balanced green afforestation.Recently, seed bombing was performed at its weekend homes projects in Khandala wherein initial results have been successful and saplings have sprouted. The procedure is simple – either one pushes the Seed Ball/Bomb into the earth where the plant or tree is to be grown; or it can be tossed like a ball, across locations where it needs to be planted. The ‘Bomb’ aspect comes from the process of throwing it at the earth, where it lands and creates an ‘explosion’ of the seed when rains create the right environment, which results in germination – and growth of a plant/ tree.The push towards being eco-friendly includes planting more trees and shrubs – effectively, enhancing the green cover by new plantations. The structured approach to growing plants and trees calls for prior preparation of the space on which the plantation is to take place. Planting a seed and waiting for it to germinate and grow into a plant, ultimately evolving into a tree is a process that calls for patience as also structured methodology to grow greenery.The challenge is to enhance the growth of new trees and shrubs across barren spaces, across open spaces – including open and barren spaces along with rural areas abutting highways. It is here that a ‘Seed Ball’ or a ‘Seed Bomb’ comes handy. To explain the process in simple terms, a seed ball/seed bomb is a seed that has been wrapped in soil materials – usually a mixture of clay and compost – and then dried.In this methodology, the seed is ‘pre-planted’ and can be sown by depositing the seed Ball/ Bomb anywhere suitable for the plant/ tree species, keeping the seed safe until the proper time for germination arises.A convenient dispersal mechanism for plantation, Seed Balls/ Bombs, as the Khandala experience shows, are an easy and sustainable way to cultivate plants. The added advantage is that the seed ball can be used so that it provides a larger window of time when the sowing can occur – some of the seed balls were tossed across the open spaces towards end March; the condition for them to actually germinate and grow arose in mid-June. And, they have been successful.Being ‘Green’ and environment-friendly is part of the vision at the projects undertaken by the Hiranandani Group, and ‘conserving, recycling and reusing’ is part of the ‘Magic Mantra’. From this, the logical next step is to come up with newer ways of planting – and the seed ball/ seed bomb is the newest new step.Author is Dr Niranjan Hiranandani- CMD- Hiranandani CommunitiesSource: Businesswire