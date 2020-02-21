SES Responds to Intelsat’s Ex-parte Submission to the FCC Regarding the C-Band Spectrum Clearing Process

by businesswireindia.com

SES S.A. today notes the comments made by Intelsat in its ex-parte submission to the U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC) dated 19 February 2020.

SES reaffirms its steadfast support for the Commission’s objectives to ensure global leadership in 5G, and it stands ready, willing, and able to play a central role in the expedited clearing of a portion of the C-band. SES believes that there remains an important role for the C-Band Alliance (CBA), and that the CBA’s collaborative clearing plan is the most efficient path to clear the spectrum. That said, SES is prepared to act on its own in the clearing process if necessary, while protecting its customers.

SES is disappointed by Intelsat’s eleventh-hour attempt to renounce its commitments made to other CBA members and the Commission over the course of this proceeding, in aid of a transparent and egregious attempt to capture a greater share of the proposed accelerated relocation payments. Having worked collaboratively for a long period of time on this project, this sudden and recent change in direction by Intelsat is both disappointing and not legally compliant. SES will hold Intelsat responsible under its commitments.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 355 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Source: Businesswire