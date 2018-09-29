SF Sonic Batteries Bets Big on Indian Football, Renews Bengaluru FC Tie-up to Boost Brand Power

by businesswireindia.com

SF Sonic, the popular brand of lead-acid storage batteries for automobiles and inverters, today announced the renewal of its brand association with Bengaluru Football Club (BFC). Additionally, it has also got into an agreement with the Indian Super League (ISL) for its fifth edition.The tie-up with BFC, which commenced last year, sees SF Sonic continuing as Power Partner for the 2018-19 season for the country’s most youthful and vibrant football team.The ISL has steadily grown in popularity since its inception and SF Sonic has decided to back the league in its quest to further Indian football while bringing entertainment to scores of passionate fans across the country. This will be a partnership dedicated to the progress of football in India in a bid to expand its reach within the country.“We are delighted to reiterate our association with Bengaluru FC which made a sensational debut in the ISL last year to reach the finals,” said Mr. Subir Chakraborty, Director Auto, Exide Industries Ltd. Exide Industries owns the SF Sonic brand. “The energetic game of football and youthful vibrancy they have displayed fits perfectly with the SF Sonic brand image. I believe this is an enduring association and it did not require any debate before renewing our power sponsorship of the team. Like SF Sonic, they are certainly a leading power in their own field of football excellence.”As part of the sponsorship deal, all three versions of the BFC jersey will carry the SF Sonic logo prominently on the front. SF Sonic will also leverage alliance for brand building through digital marketing, in-stadia branding, point of sale (POS) activities and on ground activations. Bengaluru FC will feature in 18 matches of the ISL at the league stage. Given last year’s rousing performance, they can be expected to go further.BFC is slated to start its current season’s quest for the ISL trophy on 30September with a match against previous year’s champion Chenniyan FC.Source: Businesswire