Short-video Platform Kwai Spreads Joy on Christmas Eve

Kuaishou, one of the world’s leading short video social platforms, celebrated Christmas, the festival of joy and giving with the children at the Desire Society orphanage in Noida on 24th December 2019. In 2017, the Chinese short-video app with 200 million daily active users launched its international version, Kwai. The event is part of Kwai’s efforts of giving back to the local community.

Kwai holds Christmas event on December 24 at Desire Society. Photo: Courtesy of Kuaishou Technology

The event kicked off at 10 am with dancing performance by popular Kwai influencers. Then the children enjoyed some time dancing, painting and playing games together with the orphanage staff as well as Kwai’s users and staff members from its Indian office. Afterwards, Kuaishou Technology presented gifts and supplies including clothes, sports gear, toys and food to the orphanage.

“The smiles from the kids were heart touching. This is a small effort by us and we hope to do more initiatives like this in the future,” said Wu Yan, Head of Global Operations of Kuaishou Technology. She noted that by spending some quality time with the children, Kuaishou wishes to connect with the community, and spread joy and motivation.

According to Wu, Kwai believes that everyone’s lives are worth chronicling. “Kwai aims to serve the majority of the Indian users, providing a platform for all people to consume content and share their day-to-day life, their hidden talents and funny stories,” Wu said.

And that is the story of Kunal Sharma (Kwai ID: Kunaltainment), 22, a student from Kotputli and currently living in Delhi.