Shortpedia – News Content App Introduces ‘Listen’ Feature and a Host of Informative Segments

Shortpedia, a leading technology driven short news content app has successfully unified and integrated the entire ecosystem of media consumption by launching a ‘listen’ feature to each and every piece of content under its umbrella. Audience can now play items and consume news and other content on the go, without having to cull out extra time to catch up with the world.

Content on Shortpedia is now available in a three pronged manner – reading, watching and listening, hence audiences can pick and choose the mode that they are most comfortable with and remain engaged at all times. Subsequently, it has also introduced concepts like ‘News you can use’ by adding weather, pollution and quotes tab on the app. All these are handy and useful features for its users and can serve as a ready reckoner.

Commenting on the ‘listen’ feature addition, Mayank Jain, Chief Product Officer, stated, “Shortpedia is an innovative and smart content platform that facilitates fresh content everyday to help its audience evolve. Hence, to that end we are committed to dish out authentic and fresh content on a daily basis and most importantly we ourselves will have to evolve and experiment along the way to combat clutter and engage with our dynamic audience.”

“We have already successfully added audio news to each and every news item that goes up on Shortpedia. Apart from the listening feature we have also deployed AI to understand content consumption behaviour and programmatic enabled advertising to cater to our audiences and patrons in a much solution oriented way,” added Jain.

The handpicked team at Shortpedia is experienced in diverse domains ranging from IT, AI, marketing, advertising, content, brands and management making it a formidable title in the media and content space. Founded on April 1st, 2017 Shortpedia launched its app in Mar 2019. Now both the app and the website are available in English and Hindi to both Android and iOS users.

Gurjeet Singh, CTO, Shortpedia

Talking about the new features, Gurjeet Singh, CTO, Shortpedia stated, “Listen feature and the new additions are just the beginning for us. At Shortpedia we are continually innovating, our focus is on Machine Learning and AI. We are putting our entire bandwidth to make our product a dynamic and ever evolving one. It has been developed in a way to capture niche and pin pointed audience behavior which helps in programmatic advertising and in offering better recommendation engine.”

Positioned as a new age, lifestyle-oriented smart content app, Shortpedia has a ‘news on the go approach’ – supplying fresh content everyday with positive and educational storytelling. It showcases content as per the user’s consumption. The listen feature however is uniform and common to every piece on the app.