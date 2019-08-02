Significant Changes to US EB-5 Program Approaching

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is making a number of significant changes to its EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, marking the first significant revision of the program’s regulations since its establishment in the year 1993.

New US EB-5 rule raises investment requirement to $900,000 from $500,000

New developments under the final rule, which will become effective on Nov. 21, 2019, include a significant increase in the minimum required investment amount to a whopping US$900,000 from US$500,000 for TEA investments and $1 million to $1.8 million for non-TEA investments, revising the standards for certain targeted employment area (TEA) designations, giving the agency responsibility for directly managing TEA designations, clarifying USCIS procedures for the removal of conditions on permanent residence, and allowing EB-5 petitioners to retain their priority date under certain circumstances.

The EB-5 visa program – one of the fast-track options to get U.S. Green Card and permanent residency through investment enables foreigners who make a significant investment in an approved real-estate project to obtain a green card and become lawful permanent residents, which allow them the right to permanently live and work in the United States with their spouse and dependents (under the age of 21).

Under current rules, foreign investors are typically required to make either a US$500,000 or $1 million capital investment amount into a U.S. commercial enterprise and must create at least 10 full-time U.S. jobs for two years.

All the applicants who are considering investing under current EB-5 regulations need to lodge their application at least 2 months prior to the implementation of new rule, i.e. Nov. 21, 2019, which means they have only 45-60 Days to invest and file their case with minimum investment of $ 500,000.

