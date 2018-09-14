  • Download mobile app

14 Sep 2018, Edition - 1158, Friday

Sikka Group to Lead in Possessions in FY 2018-19

by businesswireindia.com

September 14, 2018

Business Wire India
Sikka Group, a leading name in Noida Real estate, has announced that it will be focussing on possessions this year and aims to deliver homes, at all of its Noida and Dehradun Projects. 
 
The real estate projects under the entire process where speedy construction would be taking place are – Sikka Kimaantra Greens, Sikka Karnam Greens, Sikka Kaamya Greens and Sikka Kaamna Greens which are located in Noida & Greater Noida West and also at group's projects located in Dehradun, majorly Sikka Kimaya Greens. The group has also planned to foray into education and hospitality. Under hospitality, they already have hotels in Gurgaon and New Delhi and very soon plans to open hotels in Bareilly, Dehradun, and Muzaffarnagar. The hotels are all going to be eco-friendly and will be constructed with the newest available technology. Along with the hotels, the group very soon will be opening formal schools in Lucknow and a few more places. 
 
Harvinder Sikka, the realty major's MD, says, "Possession is the focus area for us in FY 2018-19. The minor glitches, if any, have been resolved. We are now focussing on possessions. We will soon be announcing the exact numbers. The entire construction team is now working hard towards possessions. We want to deliver on our promises."
Source: Businesswire

