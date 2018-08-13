Sikshana Foundation and Dell Announce Scholarships for 400 Girl Students From Rural Karnataka

by businesswireindia.com

Sikshana Foundation, a Karnataka based NGO, in collaboration with Dell has been awarding scholarships for the education of 400 underprivileged girl students from rural Karnataka since 2011. Additionally, 80 deserving students from them will be selected for English and skills training programs to equip them with employability skills and 60 students will be awarded sports scholarship to pursue their interest in sports. Sikshana with support from Dell Volunteers has added a new facet to this year’s program and have launched the Health Workshops through which Sikshana is giving health kits (Sanitary Napkins, Soap, Shampoos, etc.) to underprivileged girls and educating them on the importance of health, exercise & Sports. Dignitaries from Sikshana Foundation, Dell Volunteers along with the BEOs (Block Education Officers) of Ramanagara & Chanpatna presented scholarships to the new students who on-boarded the program this year. Additionally, seven girls from last year’s 2017-18 batch who scored above 90% of marks in SSLC & PUC exams of 2018 were felicitated by Dell Volunteers. Dell & Sikshana Foundation have pledged to provide extra support to all these girls so that they can achieve their dreams.

In the seventh year of collaboration with Dell, the sponsorship supports education of 400 underprivileged girl students from Government schools and colleges of different districts of Karnataka, among them many are district toppers. In an attempt to give girl students more exposure, the collaboration organizes series of events like Inter School Sports Day, Debate Competition, etc. throughout the year. In a first of its kind initiative, Sikshana Foundation and Dell volunteers organized a mega sports day in Kittur Rani Chinamma Stadium of Jayanagar, Bangalore for 500+ plus students from various Govt. schools of Karnataka.

Talking about the initiative, Rajeev Kapoor, India Vice President and CSR Champion, Dell said, “We take immense pride in partnering with Sikshana foundation that addresses the most pertinent issue of our society today that is educating the girl child. At Dell, gender equality, diversity and inclusion have always been an important facet of the company’s philosophy. Through this initiative, we continue to give back to society in a meaningful and effective way.”

Commenting on the project, Marigouda, BEO, Ramanagara said, “This is a very good program which will improve the quality of education among the girls of Ramanagara. The introduction of the English Program will also enhance their possibilities of a brighter future. We are glad that Sikshana Foundation and Dell are taking such initiatives and are proud to be associated with the two.”

Commenting on the Dell Girl Child scholarship program, CEO, Sikshana Foundation, Prasanna VR believes, “The Dell Girl Child Scholarship will eventually change the way parents look at the education of girl children in Karnataka and hopefully India. We intend to motivate as many parents and students to send girl children to school and even higher education. Our long association with Dell with this project is validation that organizations are now taking education of girl child seriously. Big change is just round the corner and we are honored to be a part of this change making process.”

Source: Businesswire