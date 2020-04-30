Sintavia Achieves Nadcap Accreditation for Heat Treatment

by businesswireindia.com

Sintavia, LLC, a leading Aerospace & Defense additive manufacturer, announced today that it had achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap) approval for heat treatment at both its Hollywood, Florida, and Davie, Florida, locations. Sintavia is the only company in the world with Nadcap approvals for laser additive manufacturing, electron beam additive manufacturing, and in-house heat treatment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005071/en/

Sintavia is the only company in the world with Nadcap approvals for laser additive manufacturing, electron beam additive manufacturing, and in-house heat treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since its founding, Sintavia has always defined itself as the quality leader for Aerospace & Defense additive manufacturing,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s Chief Executive Officer. “Nadcap approval for our internal heat treatment capabilities is not only a continuation of this focus, but also will allow Sintavia to provide higher quality production parts more quickly to its customers. Moreover, we are proud of the fact that we are the first manufacturer anywhere in the world to achieve these quality accreditations.”

The Nadcap accreditation for heat treatment includes nickel and aluminum alloys, and the initial approval is good through July 31, 2021. In addition to Nadcap approvals for heat treatment and additive manufacturing, the company also holds Nadcap approvals for non-destructive testing and chemical processing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, QC Laboratories, Inc. In the coming months, the company plans also to pursue Nadcap approval for its in-house metallurgical and mechanical testing laboratory, located in Davie, Florida, which is already ISO 17025-certified.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader for metal additive manufacturing in support of the Aerospace & Defense industry. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for its Aerospace & Defense customers. Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds multiple Nadcap accreditations, as well as AS9100 Rev. D and ISO17025 certifications.

For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005071/en/

Source: Businesswire