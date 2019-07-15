Sintavia Acquires QC Laboratories

by businesswireindia.com

Sintavia, LLC, the leading independent additive manufacturer supporting the Aerospace & Defense industry, announced today that it had acquired QC Laboratories, Inc. (“QC Labs”), a non-destructive testing (“NDT”) services company based in Hollywood, Florida. The acquisition greatly enhances Sintavia’s NDT capabilities for commercial aerospace applications, particularly with respect to surface finish conformance testing. Post-closing, it is expected that QC Labs will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary of Sintavia. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005099/en/

Sintavia's 55,000 square foot advanced manufacturing facility, located in Hollywood, Florida, specializing in metal additive manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have worked with QC Labs for a number of years to develop surface finish inspection metrics that are relevant for the additive manufacturing industry,” said Doug Hedges, Sintavia’s President and Chief Technology Officer. “Today’s announcement is a natural extension of this same process, and we are looking forward to deepening the relationship with QC Labs as we continue to develop acceptable NDT metrics for production AM components.”

“For more than 50 years, QC Labs has been trusted by critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, to deliver high quality NDT services,” said John Ahow, QC Labs’ General Manager. “It is very exciting to apply these same services to the developing field of additive manufacturing through Sintavia.”

Founded in 1965, QC Labs is a leader in the supply of NDT testing services to the Aerospace & Defense industry. With three locations in Hollywood, Florida; Orlando, Florida; and Cincinnati, Ohio; the company specializes in Radiographic (X-ray & Gamma), Fluorescent Penetrant, Ultrasonic, Magnetic Particle, and Eddy Current Inspections, as well as holding approvals for these processes from Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Cessna, Eaton, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Rolls-Royce, among others. The company is Nadcap and AS9110 certified.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for the Aerospace & Defense industry. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post-processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds Nadcap, AS9100, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as being OASIS registered and ITAR compliant. For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005099/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005099/en/Source: Businesswire