Six Mega Trends Driving Nutritional and Dietary Changes in Asia, as per the Latest EIU Report – Food for Thought – Eating Better

Cargill along with Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released a report titled, as part of a five-part research series. This report highlights two sides of Asia’s nutritional arc through examining dietary changes across the region and summarizing it in six megatrends –that are driving these trends.Thewill be the tenet for the coming years. Increase in the per capita income and calorie intake graph shows a significant growth in the quantity of food consumed, with. As a result, growth in calorie intake is moderating, composition of diets is changing quickly with a growing consumption of protein, especially meat and fish.highlighting the increase in consumption of processed food as it is more convenient for the consumers and does not bereave nutritional requirement.The rapid increase in people moving to urban areas withwith a population of 36.1 million and 27.8 million respectively. This along with rise in income amongst consumers has resulted inUrbanisation and income growth work together to fuel the nutritive change creating sufficient scale economies, driving fast food outlets and supermarkets to build chains. It is also believed to encourage less active lifestyles and greater consumption of convenience food.Increase in energy density and lower quality of diets: Urbanisation has a direct correlation with obesity., thereby, confirming that nutritional changes occur as people move to urban areas. People in less-developed countries with lower Gross National Income (GNI) per capita are more vulnerable to the negative health consequences of urbanisation. This puts India in a tough spot asas compared to other countries in Asia. However,taking BMI as the index for the study with. Whilst the calorie intake is increasing, the quality of the diet is not. This leads to micronutrient deficiency or– people are both overweight or appear healthy but are missing vital nutrients, creating one of the more worrying trends in the region.Despite significant GDP growth across the region,Structural gender inequality also shapes divergent nutritional outcomes –. In this context, Cargill’s oils business in India has a corporate responsibility program – Gemini Badhte Kadam, which works with school children to raise nutritional awareness amongst the girl child and works towards bringing nutritional equality between genders. Lower levels of education and literacy among mothers also affect nutritional outcomes.. Poor are also vulnerable to over-nutrition, with overweight and obesity increasing among segments of the urban-dwelling poor.Awareness about both undernutrition and over-nutrition, varies greatly by country and income level and is especially low in the region. There is aas mothers are the first source of nutrition for a child for “first thousand days” of lifeAdults also need to be better educated about the dangers of obesogenic foods and importance of physical exercise.The intensity of food advertising in Asia is growing howeverGovernments including Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea have stepped in to restrict and restrain some types of advertising. By country,, withSocial media will undoubtedly become a key form of communication between consumers and stakeholders in the food industry. Beyond driving trends, it is also likely to become a key channel for advertising and consumer engagement., but it is also likely toHowever, there are opportunities for stakeholders to address the above trends.. Good nutrition needs to be driven by enabling food systems and single-target policies will not be sufficient.than relying on the trickle-down effects of economic growth. Clearly, there arehence theIn conclusion, efforts that promote the most fundamental aspects of human health, nutrition and hygiene, should undoubtedly be a priority.Commenting on the EIU reportsaid, “With growing income and urbanisation, nutritional inequalities are also on the rise. In order to tackle this effectively, companies, governments, NGOs and other world organizations should look at working with each other – the goal being to make health a key priority. Being pioneers in the initiative of fortification and working in line with the organisational goal of nourishing the world, it is our responsibility to work towards supporting the food industry and ensuring good health for everyone, across the region.”Should you want to read the white paper, you’ll find that here – Food For Thought