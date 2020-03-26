Skillsoft and SumTotal Announce Perspectives 2020 Keynotes and Speakers

by businesswireindia.com

Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems today announced that Tara Westover, Shawn Achor, David Meerman Scott, Dr. Heidi Grant, Jez Rose and Lucy Adams will keynote this year’s Perspectives. Perspectives 2020 is a digital-first experience, reimagined to responsibly unite attendees during a time of uncertainty. The free, follow-the-sun, 24-hour digital experience will bring together learning and talent professionals, business leaders, learners and university students from across the globe to explore critical issues and immerse in best practices.

“These passionate individuals understand the power of learning and the possibilities it unleashes in our world. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we use our expertise to contribute positively to the world,” said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Skillsoft CMO. “Perspectives is all about providing access to big, but pragmatic, ideas from experts and practitioners to leaders and learners alike. Learning is a lifelong journey – and embraced by the work that our speakers do. Each is a natural extension of our mission: bringing people together in the name of knowledge.”

Keynotes will be spread throughout the day, and center around the theme of learning as a positive force in a time of persistence. Woven between sessions like head-to-head discussions on industry topics, interactive case studies and specialized content tracks, these keynotes include:

– Tara Westover, author of Educated

Tara was seventeen the first time she set foot in a classroom. Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, her family was so isolated from mainstream society that there was no one to ensure the children received an education. Lacking a formal education, Tara began to educate herself. She taught herself enough mathematics and grammar to be admitted to Brigham Young University. Her quest for knowledge transformed her, taking her over oceans and across continents, to Harvard and to Cambridge.

– Shawn Achor, author of Big Potential and The Happiness Advantage

Did you know that happiness can turn on the learning centers of the brain and increase productivity? Shawn Achor, international bestselling author, former Harvard University Teaching Fellow, and TedTalk rock star, has spent years researching the connection between positive thinking and work success. His research has helped thousands of leaders awaken positive thinking to drive greater creativity, increase energy and focus and grow happiness alongside a remarkable 31 percent productivity boost.

– Heidi Grant, Author, Named Most Influential Management Thinkers Globally

Dr. Heidi Grant, social psychologist and researcher, will explore the mindsets needed to ensure growth. In her talk, Dr. Grant will focus on the "Get Better" mindset, one in which learning is key. In this mindset, we welcome risk and are less afraid of failure, both of which are critical to personal and professional success and resilience. Learn not only how to identify your own mindset, but also determine how your mindset can influence persistence, creativity, and engagement. Create a "Get Better" mindset culture on your team and in your organization.

– David Meerman Scott, author of Fanocracy

A Wall Street Journal bestseller,David spotted the real-time marketing revolution in its infancy and has authored five books about it, including The New Rules of Marketing and PR. With tech-weary and bot-wary people hungry for true human connection, David’s latest book Fanocracy shows how the most powerful marketing force is fandom.

– Lucy Adams, founder of Disruptive HR

Founder of Disruptive HR, Lucy Adams most recently oversaw HR at the BBC. Through innovative approaches and fresh perspectives, she helps business leaders and HR professionals around the world lead, engage and develop their leaders differently.

– Jez Rose, broadcaster, award-winning writer, speaker and host

Jez Rose lives on the world’s first certified carbon neutral honey farm, helping to reverse Britain’s honeybee decline. You might recognize him from over 100 appearances on TV and radio!

In addition to compelling keynotes, the virtual event offers a blend of pre-recorded, live and simu-live events with main stage and always-on content including:

Five content tracks to tailor the learning experience to specific interests

Head-to-head debates on critical industry topics like remote work and upskilling

Interactive case study presentations

Free access to curated learning content for learners and buyers on Skillsoft’s Percipio platform

Opportunity to earn unique, digital badges to showcase learnings

Executive tracks and SaaS user group programs

Product demonstrations and “ask-an-expert” access

Perspectives 2020 will be held on May 13 beginning at 9 a.m. AEST in Sydney (7 p.m. EDT on May 12) and ending the day at 4 p.m. PDT in San Francisco (7 p.m. EDT on May 13).

Click here to register to attend, or visit www.skillsoft.com/perspectives for more information.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft helps companies unlock the potential in their most valuable asset – their people – by delivering engaging content and powerful technology that drives business impact for modern enterprises. Skillsoft comprises three award-winning systems that support learning, performance and success: Skillsoft learning content, the Percipio intelligent learning experience platform and the SumTotal suite for Talent Development.

Skillsoft provides a comprehensive selection of cloud-based corporate learning content, including courses, videos, books and other resources on Leadership Development, Business Skills, Digital Transformation, Technology & Developer and Compliance. Percipio’s intuitive design engages modern learners and its consumer-led experience assists in accelerating learning. The SumTotal suite delivers measurable impact across the entire employee lifecycle via award-winning technology that powers talent acquisition, learning management and talent management.

Skillsoft is trusted by thousands of the world’s leading organizations, including many within the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005094/en/

Source: Businesswire