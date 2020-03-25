SmileMate Virtual Consultation – Free Until 31st May

by businesswireindia.com

Dental Monitoring announced last week the launch of a simplified version of SmileMate Virtual Consultation – its tele dentistry solution to allow dental professionals to assess their new patient enquiries remotely and in a HIPAA compliant manner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005658/en/

Photo: SmileMate by DentalMind

Given the scale of the pandemic, and the increasing containment measures taken by governments worldwide, tele dentistry such as SmileMate Virtual Consultation has emerged as a solution to help assess patients remotely in these unprecedented times – initiating a first consultation from home and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Standing alongside all dental professionals, Dental Monitoring has now decided to provide until the end of May 2020, free access for SmileMate Virtual Consultation to all individual dentists and orthodontists worldwide.

SmileMate Virtual Consultation is a “light” version of SmileMate, simpler and more immediate to implement for these times – enabling rapid on-boarding and roll-out. It has been developed to allow practices to remotely assess their new patients directly through their website.

CEO and Co-founder of Dental Monitoring, Philippe Salah, explained: “Allowing free access to our solution until the end of May is our duty as global citizens. It is important that we help dental professionals find solutions so they can keep providing their expert care, even during the pandemic.”

On the accelerated development of SmileMate Virtual Consultation, CEO and Founder of SmileMate, Nick Duncan said: “I think I speak for the entire dental industry when I say that our sole focus at this time is to do whatever we can to help clinics get through the current period of uncertainty. We've worked hard to develop a new version of our technology that is easier to implement for both patients and individual clinics. As a partner of dental professionals, making it free for all independent dentists and orthodontists was the right thing to do.”

Dental Monitoring is working with dental professionals, to improve its solutions and help patients access dental care anytime, anywhere.

About SmileMate Virtual Consultation, remote assessment of new patients.

All new patient calls can be pre-qualified remotely using the SmileMate Virtual Consultation assessment tool directly through the doctor’s practice website. The process is simple:

Step 1– The doctor simply installs a widget on its practice website. The new patient clicks on the widget, creates a profile and takes five intra-oral pictures on their smartphone (no need to download an App or use a ScanBox and cheek retractors)

Step 2– A comprehensive customized report is automatically generated by our AI engine and sent to the doctor

Step 3– The doctor qualifies the patient’s needs on their SmileMate portal

Step 4– The doctor reviews and personalizes the report before sharing with the patient together with their treatment options and a booking link if an appointment is required.

To implement SmileMate Virtual Consultation, please visit: https://dental-monitoring.com/maintain-patient-care/

After May 31st, 2020, and until the end of the pandemic,SmileMate Virtual Consultation will be available at a reduced 50% cost: US$150/month.

About Fast-Track Accelerated On-Boarding

SmileMate Virtual Consultation is ready for use in minutes after doctors and their teams have performed our free fast-track accelerated onboarding – a new simplified and streamlined implementation process, which is done 100% remotely through webinars and individual support by our customer support team.

To book a time slot for our next training session, please visit: https://dental-monitoring.com/maintain-patient-care/

About Dental Monitoring (www.dental-monitoring.com)

Founded in 2015 by Philippe Salah, Dental Monitoring is the first AI-based company addressing the dental market. The DM software suite is designed to address the needs of dental professionals all along the patient journey: before treatment to increase the patient’s engagement, during treatment to improve the quality of care provided by the dental professionals, and after treatment to ensure the stability of the treatment outcome. The company operates in Europe, the United States and Asia-Pacific. It employs around 250 employees across its five offices located in Paris, Austin, London, Hong Kong and Sydney. SmileMate is a subsidiary of Dental Monitoring (https://www.smilemate.com/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005658/en/

Source: Businesswire