Smiths Medical Acquires the Business of Access Scientific, LLC, Expanding Vascular Access Offering

by businesswireindia.com

Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announces today the acquisition of the business of Access Scientific, LLC, a privately-held company based in San Diego, CA. Access Scientific is a broad-spectrum vascular access and infection prevention company that manufactures the POWERWAND™ midline and extended dwell catheters. The range of POWERWAND™ products extends Smiths Medical’s vascular access product portfolio and enables greater clinician choice to treat patients.

The POWERWAND™ range of products are clinically differentiated vascular access solutions, supported by nine (9) peer-reviewed papers and nine (9) scientific posters. Bloodstream infections are a known risk associated with vascular access catheters. Conclusions from recent clinical studies show no occurrence of bloodstream infections associated with use of the POWERWAND™ products. Combined, these studies have a total of 35,000 catheter days without bacterial infections.1-3

The POWERWAND™ range of products offers value to healthcare providers looking to offer quality care for their patients. When combined with Smiths Medical’s already strong performing Jelco® IV catheter and Port-A-Cath® products, Smiths Medical now offers clinicians more solutions to treat their patients through a broader portfolio.

“Smiths Medical’s acquisition of Access Scientific enhances our commitment to patient care and outcomes, driving category leadership in our existing vascular access portfolio,” said JehanZeb Noor, Smiths Medical CEO. “We believe this acquisition enhances our position as a trusted medication management solutions company. During this time of uncertainty, we feel privileged to offer our customers on the frontlines more choices for treating their patients.”

About Smiths Medical

A leading supplier of specialized medical devices and equipment for global markets, focusing on the medication delivery, vital care and safety devices market segments. For more information, visit www.smiths-medical.com.

About Smiths Group

A global technology company that has been operating for 160 years, delivering products and services for the medical technology, security & defense, generalindustrial, energy and space & commercial aerospace markets worldwide. Smiths Group employs c. 22,000 colleagues in over 50 countries and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information visit www.smiths.com.

(1) Devries M, Lee J, Hoffman L. Infection free midline catheter implementation at a community hospital (2 years). American Journal of Infection Control. 2019;47(9):1118-1121.

(2) Caparas JV, Hung H-S. Vancomycin Administration Through a Novel Midline Catheter: Summary of a 5-Year, 1086-Patient Experience in an Urban Community Hospital. Journal of the Association for Vascular Access. 2017;22(1):38-41.

(3) Pathak R, Patel A, Enuh H, Adekunle O, Shrisgantharajah V, Diaz K. The Incidence of Central Line–Associated Bacteremia After the Introduction of Midline Catheters in a Ventilator Unit Population. Infectious Diseases in Clinical Practice. 2015;23(3):131-134.

M. Devries was a paid consultant with Access Scientific.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005134/en/

Source: Businesswire