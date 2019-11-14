Smule Mirchi Cover Star – New Gems are Discovered

South India’s biggest cover artist hunt – Smule Mirchi Cover Star South, culminated on the 27th of September 2019. Smule Mirchi Cover Star was held in four languages Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu respectively. People were asked to participate in Smule Mirchi Cover Star Digitally via Facebook, Instagram and Youtube through numerous posts. RJ Smitha and RJ Teju from Radio Mirchi Kannada, RJ Hrushee and Rj Sanjay from Radio Mirchi Malayalam, RJ ABV and RJ Vijju from Radio Mirchi Telugu and RJ Saba and RJ Shiv Shankari from Radio Mirchi Tamil called out people for participation by posting their call out videos on Smule Mirchi cover star’s handles on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. Celebrities like Anudeep Dev, Sony Komanduri and Vishnu Priya also posted their videos to call out people to participate in Smule Mirchi cover star South.

After the participation phase, top 22 were selected on the basic of scoring in each four languages. Out of the top 22 contestants top 3 were selected for each four languages on the basic of voting. Top 3 of each language competed in front of jury in the jury round. Jury members for Tamil were Shakthisree Gopalan, Vishnupriya Ravi and Kaushshik Krish, for Telugu the jury were Vishnupriya, Sony Kommanduri and Roll Rida, for Malayalam Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Ann Amie were the jury members and for Kannada the jury members were Supriya Lohith, Manikanth Kadri and Santosh Venky.

The judges had a tough task of selecting the winner who wins a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the Mirchi Music Awards South in front of the South’s biggest music celebrities. After grueling live auditions in front of the judges, Soundarya Sakalya was declared as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Telugu, Shaun Thomas was the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Malayalam, Vasundhara Shiva Kumar was the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Kannada and Swetha Somasundaran was the Winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Tamil. All the winners form the respective languages will perform live at the Mirchi Music Awards South. Smule Mirchi Cover Star has indeed been a spectacular platform for every aspiring cover artist and there are plans to have the second season in Hindi across the country.

Smule Mirchi Cover Star, title sponsor Smule, music partner Furtados School of Music, a property of Radio Mirchi.

About Smule

Smule is the leading social network for music, connecting the world through a global community of 5 million monthly active users. Smule’s flagship app lets people sing and make music with friends and major artists around the globe-helping to bring music back to its roots of creation and participation. Smule is available on iOS and Android.

About Radio Mirchi

Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), popularly known as Mirchi, owns 73 frequencies and is advertising partner for another 3, across 63 cities, making it India’s largest private FM radio broadcaster. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now operates across the country with 4 distinct brands – Mirchi, Mirchi Love, Kool & Ishq (advertising partner of TV today network). With the highest listenership across the country and a track record of developing innovative content, Mirchi has been expanding and retaining its audiences and advertisers through the years.

Mirchi has delighted listeners and the industry with its exciting properties such as Mirchi Music Awards (in 8 languages) & Mirchi Top 20. Mirchi is also the biggest concert player in the country. Mirchi’s initial foray into digital space has helped it gain a strong position – 23 online radio stations, biggest radio website & biggest on Facebook, Twitter & Youtube. Mirchi was also the 1st Indian brand to go international with the launch of the brand in the UAE. Mirchi also launched in Bahrain on 18th March 2018. Mirchi can also be heard at T3 international airport, Delhi. With such a wide presence, on-air, on-ground & on digital, Mirchi is truly everywhere!