11 Oct 2018, Edition - 1185, Thursday
Soha Ali Khan Felicitates Achievers at India Leadership Awards – 2018
by businesswireindia.com
October 11, 2018
Business Wire India India Leadership Awards, 2018 was organised by Blindwink.in on 07th October 2018 at Taj Hotels in Bangalore.
The awardees are:
- Gurleen Kaur Kohli – Best Bridal Makeover Artist In Aurangabad
- Shahnaz Hussain Herbal Salon & Spa – Best Salon In Gorakhpur
- Prapti Roy Bhagat – Influential Makeup Artist Social Media
- Melita Suiam – Best Makeup Artist In J & K 2018
- Neetu Habib – Best Bridal Makeup Artist In Hubli
- KA-Salon Spa & Academy – Best Exotic Spa & Salon In Goa
- Siddhi International Academy, Karanjad – Best Promising School In Maharashtra
- S.K.S Hansraj Public School – Best English Medium K12 School In Jalandhar
- International Institute Of Aviation Pvt. Ltd. – Best Aviation & Hospitality Training Academy
- Major Pravin Singh (Veteran) SRK Academy / Confluence Military Academy – Pioneers In Private Military Pattern School Education
- Tender Petals – The Best Preschool Chain Of North East India
- Lakshya Gurukul India Pvt. Ltd – Best Soft Skills Training & Language Classes In Pune
- Acharya Institute Of Advanced Management & Technology, Cochin – Most Promising Management Studies Institute In Kerala
- Dayawati Modi Academy – India's Top 10 CBSE Schools
- D.A.V Kids Care Junior High School – Best School In Fatehpur
- Matrix Tutorials – Best CBSE Coaching Classes In Mumbai Region
- Mr. Hitesh Parekh (Bai Navajbai Tata English Medium School) – Best Principal In School Education In Navasari [Gujarat]
- Lotus Valley International School, Noida Ext – Best Emerging International School In NCR
- NISE Institute – India's Most Promising Private Computer Education Institute With E-Connected Training Centres
- Ms. Mona Hardik Chokshi – Best Principal In Pre-school In Vadodara
- Datta Meghe World Academy – Most promising CBSE K12 School in Navi Mumbai
- Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur – India's Best Vocational Training University
- International Design Academy, Jabalpur – Best Designing Institute In Central India 2018
- Miga Fashion Institute – Leading Fashion Designing Institute In India
- Vayjayanti Pugalia – Outstanding Motivational Speaker & Image Consultant In West Bengal
- Siddharth L. Wadennavar – Outstanding Business Leadership Award For Exceptional Management Skills
- Mrs. Gulunjkar Aruna Nilesh – Best Educational Leader & Principal In Pune
- Astha Kiran (Aesthetics Boutique) – Outstanding Women Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer In Ranchi
- Mr.Pankaj Gupta – Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018
- Ms.Palak Tiwari Gaiekwad – Outstanding Woman Edupreneur In Central India 2018
- Miss Anamika Gaba – India's Best Astrologer & Vedic Scientist
- Bibhu Moni Singha – India's Best Fitness Trainer Of The Year
- Mr. Rupesh V. Kotwal – Best ERP / Solution Provider In Pune
- Chandra Sekhar Dhulipala – Best Business Leadership Award
- Mr. Sanjay G Hatti (Nisarga Infrastructure) – Best Entrepreneur In Real Estate Business In Telangana
- Vibha Aparna Jadhav – Leading Woman Entrepreneur In Fitness Industry In Karnataka
- Harish (I-Pro Visuals) – Best Young Entrepreneur In Innovative Industrial Signage Designing & Displays In Tamil Naidu
- Dr. Shweta Singh – India's Best Innovative Entrepreneur In IP Consultancy For Start-Ups
- Shrikant Ramkumar Kanojia – Outstanding Educationist & Entrepreneur In Gujarat
- K K Praveen – Outstanding Entrepreneurial Leader In IT Services In Kerala
- Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahoo – Best Training & Development & Life Coaching Award
- Dr. Seema Ashutosh Singh – Most Aspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Educationist In Ahmedabad
- Shilpa Agarwal – Most Inspiring Woman Consultant In Advertising In Bangalore
- Dr. Kinjal Kaushik Shah. – Best Educationist & Entrepreneur In Mandvi
- Elegant Institute Of Education – Best Career Counsellor In Rajasthan
- Shrikant Sundergiri -Best Motivational Speaker & Life Coach Maharashtra
- Mrs. Neelkamal Agrawal – Best Woman Edupreneur & Career Counselor In Udaipur Rajasthan
- Ms. Karishma Kakoti ( Ka Design Firm) – Young Female Entrepreneur Of Northeast In Interior Designing
- Mr.Lalit Baldaniya (Master Level Certified Trainer) – Best Motivational Speaker & Soft Skills Trainer In Surat
- Irfan Ali (Ali Infra Homes Pvt. Ltd.) – Outstanding Young Entrepreneurial Leader In Real Estate Business
- Navin Shrivastava – Outstanding Social Activist & Leader Working For Consumer Right Awareness
- J Vijaya Baskar – Young Entrepreneur in Energy Sector
- Ms. Sunita Rajput – Most Inspiring Principal In School Education In Vapi Gujarat
- Sheetal Johari (ANN-JAL Caterers ) – Outstanding Woman Entrepreneurial Leader In Catering Business In North India
- Mohammad Ismail – Most Talented Numismatic Expert In Gulbarga
- Yogesh Chandra (Hind Public School, Uttarakhand) – Best Edupreneur For Excellence In English Education In Uttarakhand
- Anish Sahasrabudhe (Spice & Ice Events) – Best Multitasking Entrepreneur & Life Coach
- Dr. Padmakshi Lokesh (SmilesinMilez) – Outstanding Woman Social Leader In Karnataka 2018
- Chinnmaye Praveen – Outstanding Entrepreneur & Philanthropist For Community Service
- Ravi Jaiswal (Miblow Entertainment & Productions) – Best Creative Entrepreneur In Business Management In West Bengal
- Urbane – The Design Workshop – Best Architectural Designing Firm In Delhi
- Ar. Swati Singh – Most Creative Architect In Ranchi
- Rucha Gopal Trivedi – Most Promising Interior Designer In Surat
- Maruti Architectural Products Pvt Ltd (Technoraill) – India's Smart Glass & Balustrade Railings Solution Provider
- Divine Interior Decorators – Best Turnkey Interior Designers In UP
- Credessol Creative Solutions LLP – Best Budget Turnkey Architects In Karnataka
- ICHIZEL – Leading Residential Interior Designers In Bangalore
- Oxyzone – Best Landscape Designing Studio In Assam 2018
- The Nakshtra Ayurvedam Hospital – The Best Ayurveda Hospital Brand
- Ethicare Remedies – India's Fastest Growing Dermatological & Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Company
- Dr. Anil Dev Dutt M.D(IRIS International Dental Care) – Outstanding Entrepreneur & Social Leader In Oral Health Services In Rural Areas Of Vizianagaram & Visakhapatnam Districts
- Ariginallo (A Unit Of Alpurres Divine Health Pvt Ltd) – Most Trusted Healthcare Brand In Delhi 2018
- Dt. Preeti Narang Chaudhry – Best Dietetics & Nutrition Start-up 2018
- Dr. Gaurav Deka – Best Regression Therapist & Doctor In India
- Dr. Aishwarya Rajenimbalkar – Best Emerging Dentist In Pune
- Dr. Krishna Shah ( Sandhya Multi Speciality Clinic ) – Best Nutritionist In Vapi
- Dr. Sonali Ranjit Mankar – Most Trusted Pediatrician In Nagpur
- SG Hub ( Sujata Gupta ) – Best Woman Indian Wear Collection In Kanpur
- Rachna Taneja (Rachna’s Creations) – Most Talented Young Fashion Designer In Gujarat
- The OFU – India's Most Trending Ethnic Designer Brand 2018
- Madhuri Gupta – Most Promising Fashion Designer In Assam
- Bhrigunath Singh Jewellers – Best Jewellery Design For Tibetian & Gorkha Jewellery Design In India
- Paris Jewellers – Best Antique Gold Jewellery Collection In Amritsar Punjab
- Deepika Arun – Best Creative Jewellery Designer & Crafter
- Art Legends (Janis Naha Sajeed) – Best Home Decor Store In Kerala
- Oomph Street (Juliana Umesh) – Best Indowestern Handloom Cotton Collection Online
- Entertainment Sportz Pvt. Ltd. – Best Event Management Company In Gujarat
- IRIS Events – Best Event Management Company In Tamil Nadu 2018
- Purple Unicorn (Sumit Kr Sinha ) – Best Wedding Planner In Ranchi
- Utsav Mitra – Best Event Management Team In Karnataka (Regional)
- Kraftstar Management – Best Wedding Planner In Bengaluru
- Ajay Manimaran Shanmugam – Best Wedding Photographers & Cinematographers In TN
- Pro-Team Solutions Private Limited – Leading Internal Audit Service Provider 2018
- Researchinn Investment Advisor – Most Trusted Investment Advisor In India
- Sunrise Spices Exporters – India's Leading Manufacturers & Exporters Of Spices (West)
- One Scoop Ice Cream Cafe – The Best Ice Cream Cafe In Kolkata / West Bengal
- The Brain Waves – Best Brain Ability Development Program For Children In Moradabad
- Thinkinfinity Technology & Consulting Pvt Ltd – Best Technology & Consulting Start-up
- Army Color Digital Imazing Centre – Most Advanced Digital Imaging Centre In Imphal
- Money Plant Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd – Best Financial Investment Advisors In Rajasthan
- Talentree People Consulting Pvt. Ltd. – Best Start Up In Large Scale Placements In Karnataka, 2018
- PerCare Industries – Best Wellness Product Manufacturers & Retailers In Gujarat
- Anil Rohit Group Of Companies (Anil Rohit) – Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Finest Quality HDPE Coupler / DWC Pipes
- Gratia Technology Pvt Ltd – Fastest Growing IT Start-Up Company In Eastern India
- Loyala Group – Fastest Growing Real Estate Company In Jharkhand
- Sign World – Best Advertising & Digital Sign Board Printing Services In Kerala
- S R Traders – Outstanding Leadership In Best Quality Cosmetics Trade & Supply In Telangana
- Omega Security Solutions – Most Trusted Security Organisations In India
- AMBC Technologies – Fastest Growing IT Consulting Service Company In India
- Amero Research & Loyalty Solutions Pvt Ltd – Best Consumer Loyalty Program For Small & Medium Business
- Oro Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. – Best Real Estate Marketing Company Award
- Cloud HR Console – Leading Cloud Based HR Management & Payroll Software Providers
- M D International School (Bijnor) – Best Innovative Preschool In Bijnor
- National Institute For Professional & Career Development (NIPCD) – Educational Leadership Award For Skill Training In Banking & Finance 2018
- Irfan Rauf (Kids I.T. World Group Of Schools) – Most Inspiring Educationist & Entrepreneur In Maharashtra.
- Prof. Dr. Siddhartha Sarkar (Ananda Chandra College Of Commerce, WB) – India’s Outstanding Young Economist & Management Researcher.
- Mrs. Sabita Tripathi (Krishna Public School) – Outstanding Principal & Educationist In School Education In Chhattisgarh.
- Dr. Musarrat Shaheen (IBS, Hyderabad) – Outstanding Educationist & Professor of Strategic & Managerial Psychology.
- Dr. Meghna Bajaj Lakhani – Best Emerging Pedodontist In Mumbai.
- Dr. Praveen Sahave – Best Piles Laser Surgeon Of Maharashtra.
- 4Seasons Event Management – Best Event Management Company In Andaman & Nicobar.
- The Salem Land Survey Institute – Best Civil Industry Training & Placement Institute In Tamil Nadu.
- Sruthilaya Prabu – Best Dance & Gymnastics Fitness Studio In Karur
Source: Businesswire