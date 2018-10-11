Soha Ali Khan Felicitates Achievers at India Leadership Awards – 2018

was organised by

The awardees are:

Gurleen Kaur Kohli – Best Bridal Makeover Artist In Aurangabad

Shahnaz Hussain Herbal Salon & Spa – Best Salon In Gorakhpur

Prapti Roy Bhagat – Influential Makeup Artist Social Media

Melita Suiam – Best Makeup Artist In J & K 2018

Neetu Habib – Best Bridal Makeup Artist In Hubli

KA-Salon Spa & Academy – Best Exotic Spa & Salon In Goa

Siddhi International Academy, Karanjad – Best Promising School In Maharashtra

S.K.S Hansraj Public School – Best English Medium K12 School In Jalandhar

International Institute Of Aviation Pvt. Ltd. – Best Aviation & Hospitality Training Academy

Major Pravin Singh (Veteran) SRK Academy / Confluence Military Academy – Pioneers In Private Military Pattern School Education

Tender Petals – The Best Preschool Chain Of North East India

Lakshya Gurukul India Pvt. Ltd – Best Soft Skills Training & Language Classes In Pune

Acharya Institute Of Advanced Management & Technology, Cochin – Most Promising Management Studies Institute In Kerala

Dayawati Modi Academy – India's Top 10 CBSE Schools

D.A.V Kids Care Junior High School – Best School In Fatehpur

Matrix Tutorials – Best CBSE Coaching Classes In Mumbai Region

Mr. Hitesh Parekh (Bai Navajbai Tata English Medium School) – Best Principal In School Education In Navasari [Gujarat]

Lotus Valley International School, Noida Ext – Best Emerging International School In NCR

NISE Institute – India's Most Promising Private Computer Education Institute With E-Connected Training Centres

Ms. Mona Hardik Chokshi – Best Principal In Pre-school In Vadodara

Datta Meghe World Academy – Most promising CBSE K12 School in Navi Mumbai

Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur – India's Best Vocational Training University

International Design Academy, Jabalpur – Best Designing Institute In Central India 2018

Miga Fashion Institute – Leading Fashion Designing Institute In India

Vayjayanti Pugalia – Outstanding Motivational Speaker & Image Consultant In West Bengal

Siddharth L. Wadennavar – Outstanding Business Leadership Award For Exceptional Management Skills

Mrs. Gulunjkar Aruna Nilesh – Best Educational Leader & Principal In Pune

Astha Kiran (Aesthetics Boutique) – Outstanding Women Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer In Ranchi

Mr.Pankaj Gupta – Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018

Ms.Palak Tiwari Gaiekwad – Outstanding Woman Edupreneur In Central India 2018

Miss Anamika Gaba – India's Best Astrologer & Vedic Scientist

Bibhu Moni Singha – India's Best Fitness Trainer Of The Year

Mr. Rupesh V. Kotwal – Best ERP / Solution Provider In Pune

Chandra Sekhar Dhulipala – Best Business Leadership Award

Mr. Sanjay G Hatti (Nisarga Infrastructure) – Best Entrepreneur In Real Estate Business In Telangana

Vibha Aparna Jadhav – Leading Woman Entrepreneur In Fitness Industry In Karnataka

Harish (I-Pro Visuals) – Best Young Entrepreneur In Innovative Industrial Signage Designing & Displays In T amil Naidu

Dr. Shweta Singh – India's Best Innovative Entrepreneur In IP Consultancy For Start-Ups

Shrikant Ramkumar Kanojia – Outstanding Educationist & Entrepreneur In Gujarat

K K Praveen – Outstanding Entrepreneurial Leader In IT Services In Kerala

Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahoo – Best Training & Development & Life Coaching Award

Dr. Seema Ashutosh Singh – Most Aspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Educationist In Ahmedabad

Shilpa Agarwal – Most Inspiring Woman Consultant In Advertising In Bangalore

Dr. Kinjal Kaushik Shah. – Best Educationist & Entrepreneur In Mandvi

Elegant Institute Of Education – Best Career Counsellor In Rajasthan

Shrikant Sundergiri -Best Motivational Speaker & Life Coach Maharashtra

Mrs. Neelkamal Agrawal – Best Woman Edupreneur & Career Counselor In Udaipur Rajasthan

Ms. Karishma Kakoti ( Ka Design Firm) – Young Female Entrepreneur Of Northeast In Interior Designing

Mr.Lalit Baldaniya (Master Level Certified Trainer) – Best Motivational Speaker & Soft Skills Trainer In Surat

Irfan Ali (Ali Infra Homes Pvt. Ltd.) – Outstanding Young Entrepreneurial Leader In Real Estate Business

Navin Shrivastava – Outstanding Social Activist & Leader Working For Consumer Right Awareness

J Vijaya Baskar – Young Entrepreneur in Energy Sector

Ms. Sunita Rajput – Most Inspiring Principal In School Education In Vapi Gujarat

Sheetal Johari (ANN-JAL Caterers ) – Outstanding Woman Entrepreneurial Leader In Catering Business In North India

Mohammad Ismail – Most Talented Numismatic Expert In Gulbarga

Yogesh Chandra (Hind Public School, Uttarakhand) – Best Edupreneur For Excellence In English Education In Uttarakhand

Anish Sahasrabudhe (Spice & Ice Events) – Best Multitasking Entrepreneur & Life Coach

Dr. Padmakshi Lokesh (SmilesinMilez) – Outstanding Woman Social Leader In Karnataka 2018

Chinnmaye Praveen – Outstanding Entrepreneur & Philanthropist For Community Service

Ravi Jaiswal (Miblow Entertainment & Productions) – Best Creative Entrepreneur In Business Management In West Bengal

Urbane – The Design Workshop – Best Architectural Designing Firm In Delhi

Ar. Swati Singh – Most Creative Architect In Ranchi

Rucha Gopal Trivedi – Most Promising Interior Designer In Surat

Maruti Architectural Products Pvt Ltd (Technoraill) – India's Smart Glass & Balustrade Railings Solution Provider

Divine Interior Decorators – Best Turnkey Interior Designers In UP

Credessol Creative Solutions LLP – Best Budget Turnkey Architects In Karnataka

ICHIZEL – Leading Residential Interior Designers In Bangalore

Oxyzone – Best Landscape Designing Studio In Assam 2018

The Nakshtra Ayurvedam Hospital – The Best Ayurveda Hospital Brand

Ethicare Remedies – India's Fastest Growing Dermatological & Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Company

Dr. Anil Dev Dutt M.D(IRIS International Dental Care) – Outstanding Entrepreneur & Social Leader In Oral Health Services In Rural Areas Of Vizianagaram & Visakhapatnam Districts

Ariginallo (A Unit Of Alpurres Divine Health Pvt Ltd) – Most Trusted Healthcare Brand In Delhi 2018

Dt. Preeti Narang Chaudhry – Best Dietetics & Nutrition Start-up 2018

Dr. Gaurav Deka – Best Regression Therapist & Doctor In India

Dr. Aishwarya Rajenimbalkar – Best Emerging Dentist In Pune

Dr. Krishna Shah ( Sandhya Multi Speciality Clinic ) – Best Nutritionist In Vapi

Dr. Sonali Ranjit Mankar – Most Trusted Pediatrician In Nagpur

SG Hub ( Sujata Gupta ) – Best Woman Indian Wear Collection In Kanpur

Rachna Taneja (Rachna ’s Creations) – Most Talented Young Fashion Designer In Gujarat

The OFU – India's Most Trending Ethnic Designer Brand 2018

Madhuri Gupta – Most Promising Fashion Designer In Assam

Bhrigunath Singh Jewellers – Best Jewellery Design For Tibetian & Gorkha Jewellery Design In India

Paris Jewellers – Best Antique Gold Jewellery Collection In Amritsar Punjab

Deepika Arun – Best Creative Jewellery Designer & Crafter

Art Legends (Janis Naha Sajeed) – Best Home Decor Store In Kerala

Oomph Street (Juliana Umesh) – Best Indowestern Handloom Cotton Collection Online

Entertainment Sportz Pvt. Ltd. – Best Event Management Company In Gujarat

IRIS Events – Best Event Management Company In Tamil Nadu 2018

Purple Unicorn (Sumit Kr Sinha ) – Best Wedding Planner In Ranchi

Utsav Mitra – Best Event Management Team In Karnataka (Regional)

Kraftstar Management – Best Wedding Planner In Bengaluru

Ajay Manimaran Shanmugam – Best Wedding Photographers & Cinematographers In TN

Pro-Team Solutions Private Limited – Leading Internal Audit Service Provider 2018

Researchinn Investment Advisor – Most Trusted Investment Advisor In India

Sunrise Spices Exporters – India's Leading Manufacturers & Exporters Of Spices (West)

One Scoop Ice Cream Cafe – The Best Ice Cream Cafe In Kolkata / West Bengal

The Brain Waves – Best Brain Ability Development Program For Children In Moradabad

Thinkinfinity Technology & Consulting Pvt Ltd – Best Technology & Consulting Start-up

Army Color Digital Imazing Centre – Most Advanced Digital Imaging Centre In Imphal

Money Plant Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd – Best Financial Investment Advisors In Rajasthan

Talentree People Consulting Pvt. Ltd. – Best Start Up In Large Scale Placements In Karnataka, 2018

PerCare Industries – Best Wellness Product Manufacturers & Retailers In Gujarat

Anil Rohit Group Of Companies (Anil Rohit) – Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Finest Quality HDPE Coupler / DWC Pipes

Gratia Technology Pvt Ltd – Fastest Growing IT Start-Up Company In Eastern India

Loyala Group – Fastest Growing Real Estate Company In Jharkhand

Sign World – Best Advertising & Digital Sign Board Printing Services In Kerala

S R Traders – Outstanding Leadership In Best Quality Cosmetics Trade & Supply In Telangana

Omega Security Solutions – Most Trusted Security Organisations In India

AMBC Technologies – Fastest Growing IT Consulting Service Company In India

Amero Research & Loyalty Solutions Pvt Ltd – Best Consumer Loyalty Program For Small & Medium Business

Oro Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. – Best Real Estate Marketing Company Award

Cloud HR Console – Leading Cloud Based HR Management & Payroll Software Providers

M D International School (Bijnor) – Best Innovative Preschool In Bijnor

National Institute For Professional & Career Development (NIPCD) – Educational Leadership Award For Skill Training In Banking & Finance 2018

Irfan Rauf (Kids I.T. World Group Of Schools) – Most Inspiring Educationist & Entrepreneur In Maharashtra.

Prof. Dr. Siddhartha Sarkar (Ananda Chandra College Of Commerce, WB) – India’s Outstanding Young Economist & Management Researcher.

Mrs. Sabita Tripathi (Krishna Public School) – Outstanding Principal & Educationist In School Education In Chhattisgarh.

Dr. Musarrat Shaheen (IBS, Hyderabad) – Outstanding Educationist & Professor of Strategic & Managerial Psychology.

Dr. Meghna Bajaj Lakhani – Best Emerging Pedodontist In Mumbai.

Dr. Praveen Sahave – Best Piles Laser Surgeon Of Maharashtra.

4Seasons Event Management – Best Event Management Company In Andaman & Nicobar.

The Salem Land Survey Institute – Best Civil Industry Training & Placement Institute In Tamil Nadu.

Sruthilaya Prabu – Best Dance & Gymnastics Fitness Studio In Karur