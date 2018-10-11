  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
11 Oct 2018, Edition - 1185, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Industry is a platform, Production is a process and technology is a tool: PM Modi at World Economic Forum Centre
  • ‘Banks have priority rights over Vijay Mallya’s assets’
  • BJP caught in a TTV tangle over alliance with AIADMK
  • IT raids on Kailash Gehlot continues, incriminating documents and Rs 35 lakh of unaccounted money recovered
  • CBI summons Villipuram SP Jayakumar in connection with Gutkha Scam
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Soha Ali Khan Felicitates Achievers at India Leadership Awards – 2018

by businesswireindia.com

October 11, 2018

Business Wire India

India Leadership Awards, 2018 was organised by Blindwink.in on 07th October 2018 at Taj Hotels in Bangalore.

The awardees are:
  • Gurleen Kaur Kohli – Best Bridal Makeover Artist In Aurangabad
  • Shahnaz Hussain Herbal Salon & Spa – Best Salon In Gorakhpur
  • Prapti Roy Bhagat – Influential Makeup Artist Social Media
  • Melita Suiam – Best Makeup Artist In J & K 2018
  • Neetu Habib – Best Bridal Makeup Artist In Hubli
  • KA-Salon Spa & Academy – Best Exotic Spa & Salon In Goa
  • Siddhi International Academy, Karanjad – Best Promising School In Maharashtra
  • S.K.S Hansraj Public School – Best English Medium K12 School In Jalandhar
  • International Institute Of Aviation Pvt. Ltd. – Best Aviation & Hospitality Training Academy
  • Major Pravin Singh (Veteran) SRK Academy / Confluence Military Academy – Pioneers In Private Military Pattern School Education
  • Tender Petals – The Best Preschool Chain Of North East India
  • Lakshya Gurukul India Pvt. Ltd – Best Soft Skills Training & Language Classes In Pune
  • Acharya Institute Of Advanced Management & Technology, Cochin – Most Promising Management Studies Institute In Kerala
  • Dayawati Modi Academy – India's Top 10 CBSE Schools
  • D.A.V Kids Care Junior High School – Best School In Fatehpur
  • Matrix Tutorials – Best CBSE Coaching Classes In Mumbai Region
  • Mr. Hitesh Parekh (Bai Navajbai Tata English Medium School) – Best Principal In School Education In Navasari [Gujarat]
  • Lotus Valley International School, Noida Ext – Best Emerging International School In NCR
  • NISE Institute – India's Most Promising Private Computer Education Institute With E-Connected Training Centres
  • Ms. Mona Hardik Chokshi – Best Principal In Pre-school In Vadodara
  • Datta Meghe World Academy – Most promising CBSE K12 School in Navi Mumbai
  • Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur – India's Best Vocational Training University
  • International Design Academy, Jabalpur – Best Designing Institute In Central India 2018
  • Miga Fashion Institute – Leading Fashion Designing Institute In India
  • Vayjayanti Pugalia – Outstanding Motivational Speaker & Image Consultant In West Bengal
  • Siddharth L. Wadennavar – Outstanding Business Leadership Award For Exceptional Management Skills
  • Mrs. Gulunjkar Aruna Nilesh – Best Educational Leader & Principal In Pune
  • Astha Kiran (Aesthetics Boutique) – Outstanding Women Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer In Ranchi
  • Mr.Pankaj Gupta – Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018
  • Ms.Palak Tiwari Gaiekwad – Outstanding Woman Edupreneur In Central India 2018
  • Miss Anamika Gaba – India's Best Astrologer & Vedic Scientist
  • Bibhu Moni Singha – India's Best Fitness Trainer Of The Year
  • Mr. Rupesh V. Kotwal – Best ERP / Solution Provider In Pune
  • Chandra Sekhar Dhulipala – Best Business Leadership Award
  • Mr. Sanjay G Hatti (Nisarga Infrastructure) – Best Entrepreneur In Real Estate Business In Telangana
  • Vibha Aparna Jadhav – Leading Woman Entrepreneur In Fitness Industry In Karnataka
  • Harish (I-Pro Visuals) – Best Young Entrepreneur In Innovative Industrial Signage Designing & Displays In Tamil Naidu
  • Dr. Shweta Singh – India's Best Innovative Entrepreneur In IP Consultancy For Start-Ups
  • Shrikant Ramkumar Kanojia – Outstanding Educationist & Entrepreneur In Gujarat
  • K K Praveen – Outstanding Entrepreneurial Leader In IT Services In Kerala
  • Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahoo – Best Training & Development & Life Coaching Award
  • Dr. Seema Ashutosh Singh – Most Aspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Educationist In Ahmedabad
  • Shilpa Agarwal – Most Inspiring Woman Consultant In Advertising In Bangalore
  • Dr. Kinjal Kaushik Shah. – Best Educationist & Entrepreneur In Mandvi
  • Elegant Institute Of Education – Best Career Counsellor In Rajasthan
  • Shrikant Sundergiri -Best Motivational Speaker & Life Coach Maharashtra
  • Mrs. Neelkamal Agrawal – Best Woman Edupreneur & Career Counselor In Udaipur Rajasthan
  • Ms. Karishma Kakoti ( Ka Design Firm) – Young Female Entrepreneur Of Northeast In Interior Designing
  • Mr.Lalit Baldaniya (Master Level Certified Trainer) – Best Motivational Speaker & Soft Skills Trainer In Surat
  • Irfan Ali (Ali Infra Homes Pvt. Ltd.) – Outstanding Young Entrepreneurial Leader In Real Estate Business
  • Navin Shrivastava – Outstanding Social Activist & Leader Working For Consumer Right Awareness
  • J Vijaya Baskar – Young Entrepreneur in Energy Sector
  • Ms. Sunita Rajput – Most Inspiring Principal In School Education In Vapi Gujarat
  • Sheetal Johari (ANN-JAL Caterers ) – Outstanding Woman Entrepreneurial Leader In Catering Business In North India
  • Mohammad Ismail – Most Talented Numismatic Expert In Gulbarga
  • Yogesh Chandra (Hind Public School, Uttarakhand) – Best Edupreneur For Excellence In English Education In Uttarakhand
  • Anish Sahasrabudhe (Spice & Ice Events) – Best Multitasking Entrepreneur & Life Coach
  • Dr. Padmakshi Lokesh (SmilesinMilez) – Outstanding Woman Social Leader In Karnataka 2018
  • Chinnmaye Praveen – Outstanding Entrepreneur & Philanthropist For Community Service
  • Ravi Jaiswal (Miblow Entertainment & Productions) – Best Creative Entrepreneur In Business Management In West Bengal
  • Urbane – The Design Workshop – Best Architectural Designing Firm In Delhi
  • Ar. Swati Singh – Most Creative Architect In Ranchi
  • Rucha Gopal Trivedi – Most Promising Interior Designer In Surat
  • Maruti Architectural Products Pvt Ltd (Technoraill) – India's Smart Glass & Balustrade Railings Solution Provider
  • Divine Interior Decorators – Best Turnkey Interior Designers In UP
  • Credessol Creative Solutions LLP – Best Budget Turnkey Architects In Karnataka
  • ICHIZEL – Leading Residential Interior Designers In Bangalore
  • Oxyzone – Best Landscape Designing Studio In Assam 2018
  • The Nakshtra Ayurvedam Hospital – The Best Ayurveda Hospital Brand
  • Ethicare Remedies – India's Fastest Growing Dermatological & Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Company
  • Dr. Anil Dev Dutt M.D(IRIS International Dental Care) – Outstanding Entrepreneur & Social Leader In Oral Health Services In Rural Areas Of Vizianagaram & Visakhapatnam Districts
  • Ariginallo (A Unit Of Alpurres Divine Health Pvt Ltd) – Most Trusted Healthcare Brand In Delhi 2018
  • Dt. Preeti Narang Chaudhry – Best Dietetics & Nutrition Start-up 2018
  • Dr. Gaurav Deka – Best Regression Therapist & Doctor In India
  • Dr. Aishwarya Rajenimbalkar – Best Emerging Dentist In Pune
  • Dr. Krishna Shah ( Sandhya Multi Speciality Clinic ) – Best Nutritionist In Vapi
  • Dr. Sonali Ranjit Mankar – Most Trusted Pediatrician In Nagpur
  • SG Hub ( Sujata Gupta ) – Best Woman Indian Wear Collection In Kanpur
  • Rachna Taneja (Rachna’s Creations) – Most Talented Young Fashion Designer In Gujarat
  • The OFU – India's Most Trending Ethnic Designer Brand 2018
  • Madhuri Gupta – Most Promising Fashion Designer In Assam
  • Bhrigunath Singh Jewellers – Best Jewellery Design For Tibetian & Gorkha Jewellery Design In India
  • Paris Jewellers – Best Antique Gold Jewellery Collection In Amritsar Punjab
  • Deepika Arun – Best Creative Jewellery Designer & Crafter
  • Art Legends (Janis Naha Sajeed) – Best Home Decor Store In Kerala
  • Oomph Street (Juliana Umesh) – Best Indowestern Handloom Cotton Collection Online
  • Entertainment Sportz Pvt. Ltd. – Best Event Management Company In Gujarat
  • IRIS Events – Best Event Management Company In Tamil Nadu 2018
  • Purple Unicorn (Sumit Kr Sinha ) – Best Wedding Planner In Ranchi
  • Utsav Mitra – Best Event Management Team In Karnataka (Regional)
  • Kraftstar Management – Best Wedding Planner In Bengaluru
  • Ajay Manimaran Shanmugam – Best Wedding Photographers & Cinematographers In TN
  • Pro-Team Solutions Private Limited – Leading Internal Audit Service Provider 2018
  • Researchinn Investment Advisor – Most Trusted Investment Advisor In India
  • Sunrise Spices Exporters – India's Leading Manufacturers & Exporters Of Spices (West)
  • One Scoop Ice Cream Cafe – The Best Ice Cream Cafe In Kolkata / West Bengal
  • The Brain Waves – Best Brain Ability Development Program For Children In Moradabad
  • Thinkinfinity Technology & Consulting Pvt Ltd – Best Technology & Consulting Start-up
  • Army Color Digital Imazing Centre – Most Advanced Digital Imaging Centre In Imphal
  • Money Plant Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd – Best Financial Investment Advisors In Rajasthan
  • Talentree People Consulting Pvt. Ltd. – Best Start Up In Large Scale Placements In Karnataka, 2018
  • PerCare Industries – Best Wellness Product Manufacturers & Retailers In Gujarat
  • Anil Rohit Group Of Companies (Anil Rohit) – Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Finest Quality HDPE Coupler / DWC Pipes
  • Gratia Technology Pvt Ltd – Fastest Growing IT Start-Up Company In Eastern India
  • Loyala Group – Fastest Growing Real Estate Company In Jharkhand
  • Sign World – Best Advertising & Digital Sign Board Printing Services In Kerala
  • S R Traders – Outstanding Leadership In Best Quality Cosmetics Trade & Supply In Telangana
  • Omega Security Solutions – Most Trusted Security Organisations In India
  • AMBC Technologies – Fastest Growing IT Consulting Service Company In India
  • Amero Research & Loyalty Solutions Pvt Ltd – Best Consumer Loyalty Program For Small & Medium Business
  • Oro Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. – Best Real Estate Marketing Company Award
  • Cloud HR Console – Leading Cloud Based HR Management & Payroll Software Providers
  • M D International School (Bijnor) – Best Innovative Preschool In Bijnor
  • National Institute For Professional & Career Development (NIPCD) – Educational Leadership Award For Skill Training In Banking & Finance 2018
  • Irfan Rauf (Kids I.T. World Group Of Schools) – Most Inspiring Educationist & Entrepreneur In Maharashtra.
  • Prof. Dr. Siddhartha Sarkar (Ananda Chandra College Of Commerce, WB) – India’s Outstanding Young Economist & Management Researcher.
  • Mrs. Sabita Tripathi (Krishna Public School) – Outstanding Principal & Educationist In School Education In Chhattisgarh.
  • Dr. Musarrat Shaheen (IBS, Hyderabad) – Outstanding Educationist & Professor of Strategic & Managerial Psychology.
  • Dr. Meghna Bajaj Lakhani – Best Emerging Pedodontist In Mumbai.
  • Dr. Praveen Sahave – Best Piles Laser Surgeon Of Maharashtra.
  • 4Seasons Event Management – Best Event Management Company In Andaman & Nicobar.
  • The Salem Land Survey Institute – Best Civil Industry Training & Placement Institute In Tamil Nadu.
  • Sruthilaya Prabu – Best Dance & Gymnastics Fitness Studio In Karur
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿